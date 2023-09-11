DraftKings Comes Up With Outright Disrespectful 9/11 Marketing Gimmick Encouraging Fans To Bet On NYC Sports Teams

Whoever came up with this idea needs to be fired, and immediately.

DraftKings, one of the biggest sports betting firms in the world, was forced to apologize Monday after coming up with the most disrespectful 9/11 marketing gimmick to “honor” the anniversary.

Basically, they were exploiting what was a horrible day on September 11, 2001, in an attempt to make more money off bets, encouraging fans to place wagers on New York City sports teams for a special daily trifecta. And yes, it’s as despicable as it sounds, if not more so.

The gambling giant, based out of Boston, offered customers a 9/11-themed option that required three New York City teams — the Jets, Yankees and Mets — to all win their games Monday, which marks the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people at the World Trade Center in Manhattan, the Pentagon in Washington, and in a Pennsylvania plane crash.

Just check out this nonsense:

Draft Kings really had a “Never Forget” 9/11 parlay today. Fire your entire marketing team, guys. They’re imbeciles. pic.twitter.com/X2lErzsJIb — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2023

Stupid, just stupid.

DraftKings ended up taking down the offer and apologizing about the whole ordeal, but the damage has already been done. And not only do I feel thoroughly disrespected because I love Americana, but I’m also disappointed. I’m a huge fan of the DK brand, and they’re also the home of my favorite sports podcast/radio show of all time — “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz.” (RELATED: Former Teammate Kyle Rudolph Reveals How Tom Brady Acted Behind The Scenes)

Absolutely terrible, DraftKings. We’re gonna need some serious making up for this.