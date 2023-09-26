You Won’t Believe How Much Michelle Obama Is Getting Paid To Give A Speech About ‘Inclusion And Diversity’ In Germany

Former first lady Michelle Obama was paid more than $700,000 to give a one-hour speech on “diversity and inclusion” in Munich, Germany, according to a report published Monday.

Obama, 59, was reportedly paid $741,000 for a one-hour speech she gave Monday at a tech fair, according to the Daily Mail. More than 5,000 people reportedly listened to her talk about the importance of “diversity and inclusion,” despite these types of policies utterly destroying every business and institution they’re used in.

Two sources close to the situation told the Daily Mail Obama was paid the eye-watering amount for her likely worthless speech.

“They really pulled out all the stops to get her,” one of the sources claimed. “It’s one of the highest fees that they have ever paid.”

Previous reports suggest Obama was previously charging $200,000 for speaking events, so it’s unclear what prompted this new level of greed from the former first lady. Some are terrified she’s about to announce a run for the presidency if Biden steps down, the Daily Mail noted. (RELATED: Obama Doesn’t Follow Biden On Instagram)

But honestly guys, aren’t we used to this type of utterly revolting behavior by now? Obviously it’s totally disgusting Obama is making such huge sums of money while people in her own country are starving, and bankruptcies are at an all-time high. But we just continue to sit back and make fun instead of pointing out how not-okay and disrespectful actions like this really are.