Hunter Called Biden ‘Brand’ His Family’s Only ‘Asset’, Message Shows

Hunter Biden referred to the Biden “brand” as his family’s “only asset” in a message released in new documents by the House Ways and Means Committee.

The House Ways and Means Committee released a 700-page report Wednesday containing documents to corroborate the testimony of IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, who alleged that the Justice Department slow-walked the investigation into Hunter Biden and gave him “preferential treatment.” The younger Biden wrote in a June 6. 2017 message to James Biden, his uncle, that the Biden brand was his family’s only asset and called access to it as “the keys,” according to the report.

“Bull***t James – all around bull**t. Explain to me one thing Tony brings to MY table that I so desperately need that I’m willing to sign over my family’s brand and pretty much the rest of my business life?” the message reads, appearing to refer to his former business partner Tony Bobulisnki. “Read the f***ing documents people.”

“It’s plane f***ing English,” he wrote, according to the document. “Why in gods name would I give this marginal bully the keys my family’s only asset? Why?” (RELATED: Assistant U.S. Attorney Blocked Agents From Investigating Joe Biden As Part Of Probe Into Hunter, Report Shows)

Today, @WaysandMeansGOP released even more information from IRS whistleblowers connecting Joe Biden to Hunter’s business transactions and exposing an unequal application of the law. All Americans should be viewed the same in the eyes of the justice system. https://t.co/7RHNVSa40C — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) September 27, 2023



Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business associate, testified to the House Oversight Committee in July that the value of adding Hunter to the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma was “the brand” — then-Vice President Joe Biden. Archer also said Joe Biden spoke with his son’s business associates more than 20 times.

Joe Biden’s role in helping Hunter’s business dealings is central to House Republicans’ investigation, and resulting impeachment inquiry.

The documents released Wednesday also contain an email from Justin T. Cole, the Office of Communications Director for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), who said a CNN producer who reached out about the investigation had an email Hunter wrote stating he “expected all of this ‘stuff’ to go away when his dad becomes President.”

“This evidence makes clear Hunter Biden’s business was selling the Biden ‘brand’ and that access to the White House was his family’s most valuable asset – despite official claims otherwise,” House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith said in a statement.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.