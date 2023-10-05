Devon Archer Met With Joe And Hunter Biden At The White House Right After His First Payment From Burisma, Records Show

Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer met with then-Vice President Joe Biden and Hunter Biden at the White House the day after Archer received his first payment from Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings, records show.

Archer described the White House meeting in July when he testified before the House Oversight Committee about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings. Emails from Biden’s laptop archive and the Obama administration’s visitor records confirm the meeting took place on April 16, 2014, the day after Burisma paid Archer more than $80,000 for his work on the company’s board, bank records released by House Oversight in August demonstrate. (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

READ THE TRANSCRIPT:

“You went to the — I believe it was the ‘visit Vice President Joe Biden’ in April of 2014. What was — why did you go visit him then, if you can recall?” Archer was asked during his testimony, according to an official transcript. (RELATED: Burisma Was Told To Remove Picture Of Joe Biden And Devon Archer From Its Website, Emails Show)

“Well, it would’ve been around the same time that you had just joined the board of Burisma. You got your payment from Burisma on April 15th of 2014,” House Oversight counsel James Mandolfo clarified.

“The, yes, meeting — I met with Vice President — then-Vice President Biden in the office next to the White House, the Vice President’s office, like that formal office. And it was — I brought my son. We went into — we did — like, went into the armored cars and did some things — you know, showed him the thick glass,” Archer said.

“And we — this — I mean, I think we have video that was, like, on Twitter, but basically we were talking about his paper-mache White House project for second or third grade. And then Hunter joined us for some portion, I think the formal White House portion of that,” he added.

White House visitor logs from the Obama administration indicate that Archer went to the White House on April 16, 2014, arriving at approximately 11:30 a.m. The visitor logs state Joe Biden was the visitee for Archer’s meeting and the pair met in the West Wing. No description for the meeting was recorded. The New York Times previously reported on the meeting based on emails and interviews.

Emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop show he was scheduled to meet with Archer and his son on April 16 at a cafe outside the White House around 11:15 a.m.

READ THE EMAILS:

“Confirming we’re on for Wednesday around 11:30am with [redacted] in DC,” Devon Archer emailed Hunter Biden on April 14, with Biden’s assistant and another business associate on the email chain. The name of Archer’s son is redacted for privacy purposes.

“Sounds good- we will meet near the WH around 11:15 and go in together. We will provide details tmrw,” Hunter Biden replied. His business associate Joan Peugh of Rosemont Seneca Partners, the investment firm Biden co-founded, sent him alerts about the meeting on April 15 and the day it took place, emails show. Peugh also confirmed with a VP-Biden staffer on April 16 that he knew his son was coming to the White House.

Archer and Biden appeared to have a call with Burisma and law firm Boies Schiller Flexner LLP on Friday April 18, two days after the meeting, according to an email Peugh sent Hunter Biden.

“Does Devon have anything else planned for you in NY on Friday besides that 11am call with Boies and Bursima?” Peugh asked him. Hunter Biden appeared to have a Thursday Amtrak ride scheduled from Washington, D.C. to New York City for more work with Archer.

“What could [redacted] and I get your father to thank him for the help with the book report?” Archer emailed Hunter Biden two days after the White House meeting. It’s unclear if Archer ended up getting a gift for then-VP Biden. The younger Biden’s business associates visited the White House more than 80 times when Joe Biden was vice president, according to Fox News.

Hunter Biden joined Burisma’s board alongside Archer in spring 2014 and received more $80,000 per month for his services, despite his lack of experience with the energy industry and Ukrainian affairs, according to the bank records provided by the Oversight Committee. (RELATED: Burisma Lobbyists Celebrated ‘Victory Lap’ With Hunter Biden’s Business Associate After Founder Was Let Off, Emails Show)

READ THE BANK RECORDS MEMO:

The bank records confirm Archer received his first payment from Burisma on April 15, 2014, with the money going into Rosemont Seneca Bohai, a holding company used by Biden and Archer until the latter resigned from Burisma’s board because of his legal issues.

The Biden family and its associates brought in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan, according to a House memo circulated ahead of the first Joe Biden impeachment inquiry hearing on Sept. 28. The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed personal and business bank records from Hunter and his uncle James Biden following the hearing.

Devon Archer testified that then-VP Joe Biden attended a dinner in spring 2014 with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina, who wired $3.5 million to Archer and Hunter Biden in February 2014, the bank records show.

He further recalled a spring 2015 dinner Joe Biden attended alongside Burisma executive Vadim Pozharskyi and a meeting Joe Biden had in Beijing with Chinese business associate Jonathan Li. Archer also said the Biden family “brand” protected Burisma from scrutiny.

He told the Oversight Committee Joe Biden spoke with his son’s foreign business associates over the phone 20 times but it’s unclear if they talked business. Archer also described an incident where Hunter Biden “called D.C.” because of pressure from Burisma executives ahead of Joe Biden’s December 2015 trip to Ukraine. He was unable to confirm whether Joe Biden was on the other end of his son’s phone call.

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson interviewed Archer in August and shared a personalized letter Joe Biden wrote to Archer in 2011 where then-VP Biden said he hoped to see Archer in the future. Archer also told Carlson it is “categorically false” to assert Joe Biden did not know about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings.

Joe Biden called Devon Archer’s testimony “not true” in August and the White House said in June the president was “not in business” with his son. The White House did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

“We are aware that all sides are claiming victory following Mr. Archer’s voluntary interview today,” Archer’s attorney Matthew Schwartz said in a public statement.

“Mr. Archer shared the truth with the Committee, and we will leave to them and others to decide what to do with it,” he added. Schwartz did not respond to a request for comment.

Archer was sentenced in February 2022 to a year and a day in prison for participating in a scheme to fraudulently sell more than $60 million of tribal bonds. He remains free on bail as he appeals the conviction, a federal judge ruled in August, the New York Post reported.