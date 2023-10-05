EXCLUSIVE: ‘Biggest Child Abuse Scandal’: Billboard Chris Explains Why Children Cannot Consent To Sex Changes

Chris Elston, better known as Billboard Chris, spoke out against transgender activists pushing healthy children to undergo irreversible sex change surgeries and puberty blockers in an exclusive Daily Caller video.

Elston, a father of two daughters, has protested hormone procedures and sex change surgeries for children across the U.S. and Canada where he has endured violent backlash from Antifa and other left-wing activists. Despite suffering a broken arm from Antifa, he vowed to keep fighting for the rights and safety of children.

“I’ve been assaulted 30 or 40 times, I’ve had my arm broken by Antifa in Montreal, I’ve been arrested twice after getting assaulted, I’ve been banned from walking on the streets in Vancouver for six months until our crown prosecutors threw out the charge. But that’s nothing compared to what’s happening to these kids, so, I’m just gonna keep on going out there. A little broken bone here and there is no big deal.”

Elston called these procedures the “biggest child abuse scandal” in modern history, as medical professionals are sterilizing minors suffering from gender dysphoria. He explained that not one pro-transgender activist can define what a “trans kid” is. (RELATED: Crowd Protesting Anti-Puberty Blocker Activist Doesn’t Seem To Realize He’s Standing Right In Front Of Them)

“Kids are being turned into anorgasmic lifelong pharmaceutical patients,” he added. “But at its root, this ideology hinges on one thing only: stereotypes. Kids who don’t conform to what really are sexist progressive stereotypes of what it means to be a boy or a girl are being told they may have been born in the wrong body. What an abusive thing to tell a child. Can you imagine telling your child that they were born wrong? That’s psychologically abusive, never mind the physical harm that’s coming to these kids.”

Twenty Republican-led states, including Florida and Tennessee, have banned puberty blockers and sex change surgeries for minors.