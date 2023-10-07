Oklahoma Or Texas? Alabama Or Texas A&M? Notre Dame Or Louisville? Andrew Powell Makes His NCAA Football Week 6 Picks

Ahh … another Saturday of college football. Isn’t it beautiful?

Yeah, I have to do weekend chores like taking the garbage to the dump and going to the grocery store, but I always wake up in a good mood on Saturday mornings, particularly during football season.

Not only is it a day to relax and collect my thoughts before getting back on the grind Sunday (which is my favorite day to work doing NFL coverage), but it’s a day where I can indulge in 13-14 hours of college football. And even then, that’s not enough.

At 32 years old, I love a crap load of sports today, but football is, always has been and always will be my favorite, by far. And over the years, that’s been amplified with me being fortunate enough to cover football for a living — and my picks have been a huge part of that, especially when I dominate.

For example, when I wake up this morning (it’s Friday night at 10:58 p.m. ET at the time of writing this), I’m going to feel real good having a whole slate of college football in front of me and a flashy 75-9 (89%) season picks record to take into it, this after going 15-3 last week.

Just check my numbers this season — straight up elite if I do say so myself:

Wins are like Pokémon to me, I gotta catch ’em all, which makes every Saturday a journey.

Here in Week 6, the biggest catch will be the Red River Showdown between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas (Powell’s Game of the Week), with No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M being the next “Pokémon” on the agenda. And closing out my Top 3 is what should be an entertaining Top 25 matchup between No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville — definitely crank up the upset alert siren for that one.

With the Red River Showdown, not only do we get a historical rivalry, but something is going to have to give with both the Sooners and Longhorns being undefeated at 5-0, as well as 2-0 in the conference. So look at this Big 3 that we have for this game: 1. Red River Showdown, 2. Battle to Stay Undefeated, 3. Battle for Big 12 Supremacy. Per usual, this matchup is looking sexy, and with this intensity being unmatched, this is your Game of the Week, easily.

The Alabama-Texas A&M contest is very intriguing to me, and not just because both teams are sitting at 4-1 on the season and each 2-0 in the SEC, but because we’re looking at the possibility of Alabama suffering another huge setback. Not only has the Crimson Tide been struggling this season, but Jimbo Fisher NEEDS to win to keep the heat off him — there’s enough of that as it is in College Station’s forecast. Go ahead and also put Bama on upset alert here on the road. (RELATED: Cowboys Or 49ers? Jaguars Or Bills? Ravens Or Steelers? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 5 Picks)

Speaking of forecast, closing out mine this week is the Notre Dame-Louisville game, and like I’ve already mentioned, I’m placing the top 10-Fighting Irish squad on upset alert. And not just because I would absolutely love to see it, but these boys are heading into hostile territory facing off against a 5-0 Cardinals team. The first thing that popped in my head was when No. 4 Florida State went into Louisville back in 2002 and suffered a historical upset…

…oh yeah, for sure place Notre Dame on upset alert.

Gear up, ladies and gentlemen! This is gonna be another fun week!

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, BABY!

ANDREW POWELL’S COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOP 25 WEEK 6 PICKS

(Betting Odds Courtesy Of DraftKings)

Saturday — October 7

No. 12 Oklahoma at No. 3 Texas, 12:00 p.m. ET (ABC): Texas (-5.5)

Texas (-5.5) Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State, 12:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Ohio State (-19.5)

Ohio State (-19.5) No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri, 12:00 p.m. ET (ESPN): LSU (-5.5)

LSU (-5.5) No. 13 Washington State at UCLA, 3:00 p.m. ET (PAC12): Washington State (+3.5)

Washington State (+3.5) Virginia Tech at No. 5 Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET (ABC): Florida State (-23.5)

Florida State (-23.5) No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. ET (CBS): Texas A&M (+2.5)

Texas A&M (+2.5) Syracuse at No. 14 North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): North Carolina (-9.5)

North Carolina (-9.5) No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia, 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN): Georgia (-14.5)

Georgia (-14.5) No. 2 Michigan at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock): Michigan (-18.5)

Michigan (-18.5) Arkansas at No. 16 Ole Miss, 7:30 p.m. ET (SECN): Ole Miss (-12.5)

Ole Miss (-12.5) No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville, 7:37 p.m. ET (ABC): Notre Dame (-6.5)

Notre Dame (-6.5) Georgia Tech at No. 17 Miami, 8:00 p.m. ET (ACCN): Miami (-20.5)

Miami (-20.5) No. 24 Fresno State at Wyoming, 8:00 p.m. ET (FOX): Fresno State (-6)

Fresno State (-6) No. 15 Oregon State at California, 10:00 p.m. ET (PAC12): Oregon State (-7.5)

Oregon State (-7.5) Arizona at No. 9 USC, 10:30 p.m. ET (ESPN): USC (-21)

SEASON RECORD: 75-9 (89%)