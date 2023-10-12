France Bans Pro-Palestinian Protests

The French government announced a ban Thursday on pro-Palestinian protests amid Hamas’ attack on Israel, according to Reuters.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said such protests are “likely to generate disturbances to public order,” according to Reuters. Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel Saturday, killing, kidnapping and maiming hundreds of Israelis. (RELATED: ‘Bodies Cut In Half’: Witnesses Describe ‘Nightmare’ Scenes In Wake Of Hamas Terrorist Attack)

Hamas has also fired more than 5,000 rockets into Israel during and since Saturday’s attack, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Hamas called for Muslims across the globe to take to the streets to support the terrorist group, according to a translation by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

Former Hamas Leader Khaled Mashal Calls for a “Friday of the Al-Aqsa Flood”: Muslims Should Take to the Streets Worldwide, Join the Battle; the West, America, Zionists Will See Convoys of Mujahideen on Their Way to Palestine #Hamas #IsraelUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/R9bDRHdb1q — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) October 12, 2023

Pro-Palestinian protests have been occurring in all over of the world, with some of the participants yelling antisemitic chants. In Sydney, Australia, this week, for example, protesters were yelling “fuck the Jews.”

The organization Students for Justice in Palestine also have planned a “Day of Resistance” to celebrate Hamas’ massacre.

“Catching the enemy completely by surprise, the Palestinian resistance has captured over a dozen settlements surrounding Gaza along with many occupation soldiers and military vehicles. This is what it means to Free Palestine: not just slogans and rallies, but armed confrontation with the oppressors,” the group said in a social media post regarding the call to “resistance.”

French police have made more than 20 arrests in connection with antisemitic acts within the country since Hamas’ attack Saturday, according to Reuters.

