‘Politically Necessary’: Student Org Plans ‘Day Of Resistance’ Event Celebrating Hamas Massacre

The National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organization announced a “Day of Resistance” event will be held Thursday to celebrate the impending “liberation” of Palestinians following a weekend of terrorist attacks against Israel, according to an Instagram post.

Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, launched thousands of rockets and hundreds of its military operatives into the Jewish state Saturday morning, resulting in the deaths of over 900 Israelis, with 2,700 more injured and an unknown amount taken hostage, according to the Israeli Defense Forces. SJP reacted to the news Saturday with excitement, calling the attack a “historic win” for Palestinians and demanding that its student chapters across the nation hold protests for a “National Call To Action,” according to an Instagram post. (RELATED: International Women’s Rights Orgs Silent On Kidnapping And Sexual Violence In Israel)

“Catching the enemy completely by surprise, the Palestinian resistance has captured over a dozen settlements surrounding Gaza along with many occupation soldiers and military vehicles,” the post’s caption reads. “This is what it means to Free Palestine: not just slogans and rallies, but armed confrontation with the oppressors … As the Palestinian student movement, we have a responsibility to join the call for mass mobilization. National SJP is calling on all chapters and allied student orgs to join a National Day of Action on Thursday, October 12.”

In an SJP toolkit, students are instructed to organize protests, sit-in demonstrations, and workshops and share “statements of solidarity” expressing support for “Palestine” following Hamas’ attacks on Israel. In a section dealing with “messaging and framing,” SJP tells students that “resistance is justified” and to “normalize the resistance,” calling it “morally and politically necessary.”

Students are instructed not to use the terms “war” or “conflict” but instead call the situation in Israel a “struggle for national liberation,” according to the toolkit. SJP also argues that “settlers” are not “civilians,” referencing the hundreds of Israelis massacred over the weekend by Hamas, and that all deaths are the fault of the “Zionist entity.”

Hundreds of Israeli civilians were taken from their homes and executed in front of their families, including 40 babies in one village, while others were taken hostage and paraded around the Gaza Strip. One of the template posters SJP encourages students to use shows a Hamas operative flying in on a paraglider to attack a music festival where eyewitnesses reported that women were raped next to the dead bodies of their friends before being shot themselves or taken as prisoners.

Protests in support of Palestinians have broken out across the world in New York, Sydney, Australia, Great Britain and Ireland. Students at Harvard University and Columbia University released statements supporting the violence against Israel, with Harvard students claiming that the “apartheid regime is the only one to blame.”

SJP did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

