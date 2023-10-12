REPORT: Harvard Student In Group Behind Letter Blaming Israel For Hamas Attacks Is Son Of Popular Perfume Tycoon

A member of the Harvard student group that blamed Israel for the recent attacks from Hamas is the son of a prominent perfume tycoon, according to the New York Post.

Josh Wilcox, a 22-year-old member of Harvard’s fencing team, is the son of perfume magnate Jo Malone, per the outlet. Wilcox is the organizer for the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee, one of the groups that spearheaded the letter. Malone and her husband Gary Wilcox sold the Jo Malone London perfume brand in 1999 for millions of dollars, per the outlet. (RELATED: BLM Chicago Deletes Paraglider Tweet, But Doubles Down On Support Of Hamas, Palestine)

JUST IN: Perfume giant Jo Malone’s son was reportedly behind the letter at Harvard that blamed Israel for the Hamas terror attacks. Her son, Josh Willcox, is one of the leaders of the Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee. Malone spoke out about the war in the Middle… pic.twitter.com/nMd8pQ9HB2 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 12, 2023

Wilcox, who is reportedly studying Near Eastern Languages and Civilizations, has written numerous op-eds in the university newspaper criticizing issues related to the conflict, the outlet noted. In January, Wilcox published an op-ed in the Harvard Crimson where he condemned the university for offering a position to Amos Yadlin, a former general of the Israeli Air Force. In a separate op-ed he also slammed the university for perpetuating “the deeply-rooted racism against Palestinians I believe is present throughout United States foreign policy and the Kennedy School itself.” In this op-ed he also slammed Israel as an “apartheid regime.”

“We as a family are heartbroken by the events of recent days and strongly condemn all forms of violence,” Malone said, the Daily Mail reported, according to the NY Post. “This is an horrendous moment in our history where innocent people are paying the greatest price with their lives. It is utterly heartbreaking and must stop.”

Over 30 Harvard student groups co-signed a letter handwaving Hamas’ attack on Israel and laying blame for the violent events solely on Israel. The letter sparked outrage, with billionaire Bill Ackman requesting that Harvard release the names of the students involved with the letter.