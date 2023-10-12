FRAUDS! Pat McAfee Pays Millions Of Dollars To Aaron Rodgers To Be His Best Friend

Just a couple of frauds.

Pat McAfee, the Disney sellout host of ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” who goes prancing around acting like Aaron Rodgers is his best buddy, is reportedly paying his said “best buddy” a crap load of money just to make appearances on his show — not a very good pal there you have there, Pat.

And the dude even admitted it.

“Aaron has made over $1,000,000 with us, for sure,” McAfee told the New York Post.

The outlet reports that McAfee cuts into his ESPN deal in order to pay people to be guests on his show.

NEW COLUMN: Pat McAfee pays Aaron Rodgers’ millions for his exclusive interviews, The Post has learned.https://t.co/3Qm1H0G3zw — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) October 12, 2023

What a joke, man.

Hey, look, I get it. From a business standpoint, it’s a fantastic idea from Pat McAfee. I would do the same damn thing if I was in his position. Being in the same industry, I get that it’s all about clicks and views, that’s what pays the bills.

But what irritates me about Pat McAfee’s deal is how he acts like he’s homies with Aaron Rodgers, that they’re great friends, hell, he had me fooled. I thought they were tight for years because of the way they act together in their interviews. But I guess it’s easy to do that when one person is getting paid millions of dollars and the other is riding a fame wave. How could both sides not be happy in a situation like that?

I just think it’s a bit fraudulent, man. I’m cool with the business sense, but don’t give off false impressions here. (RELATED: Aaron Rodgers Challenges Travis Kelce To Tag-Team Vaccine Debate With RFK And Fauci)

It’s just annoying.