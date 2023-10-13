‘They Are Truly Monsters’: Retired Israeli General Describes ‘Terrible’ Sights After Hamas Attacks

A retired Israeli general who assisted in the response to deadly attacks launched by Hamas described “terrible” sights that he witnessed as the terrorists were “swarming.”

The radical Islamic terrorist group launched attacks on multiple locations, including a music festival, across southern Israel Saturday, killing at least 1,200 people, including 27 Americans. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a photo from the scene of one attack Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘You Are A Disgrace’: Lindsey Graham Tells Congressional ‘Squad’ Members To ‘Shut The Hell Up’)

The Israeli military is dropping leaflets and warning residents of Gaza to evacuate the area before ground forces move in.

WATCH:



“The sight was terrible. Hamas was all over, overwhelming the area,” Israel Ziv told “America’s Newsroom” co-hosts Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer. “There were very few units and soldiers. We try to engage from time to time. We didn’t know what was going on in the kibbutz. With squads of many police forces and myself, we went to a few of the kibbutz to see how can we help the population there and fighting the Hamas along the way.”

Hemmer played video of one survivor recounting the attack.

“People are calling them animals, but even animals don’t act this way,” the survivor said during a Thursday evening appearance on “Jesse Watters Primetime.” “They are truly monsters.”

Hemmer asked Ziv about what assistance he provided, and Ziv said it was not about killing the terrorists, but pointed to something else.

“It is about being there, you know, with the leadership and calming down a little bit the young commanders in the field and getting in touch with their population and try to help to organize the field from something we absolutely did not expect, you know, even in our worst case scenario, we didn’t see the Hamas swarming in like 2,000 troops, terrorists,” Ziv said.

