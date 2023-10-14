‘Your Child Cannot Read This’: Pro-Israel YouTube Kids Ad Shares Graphic Details Of Hamas Attack

A pro-Israel advertisement airing on YouTube Kids videos shared graphic details of the Hamas attack since its launch last Saturday.

The video advertisement began with nursery music and cartoon unicorns jumping on screen, according to Daily Dot. Colorful clouds, rainbows and smiling anthropomorphic stars against a pink background animated a child-friendly scene.

“We know that your child cannot read this,” bold white text that faded on screen said. “We have an important message to tell your parents.”

The nursery music then abruptly trailed off into an ominous down-tone as black text described acts of war, the outlet reported.

“40 infants were murdered in Israel,” black bold text said. “By the HAMAS terrorists (ISIS). Just as you would do everything for your child. We will do everything to protect ours.”

“Now hug your baby and stand with us,” text at the end of the advertisement read as the nursery music began again. (RELATED: Here’s The Current Status Of The Israel-Hamas War)

Social media users were shocked by the advertisement, taking to platforms like Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). Rapper Lowkey recorded his screen and shared the video on X, saying, “Israel is paying YouTube to place adverts like this before videos aimed at children.. No words….”

Israel is paying YouTube to place adverts like this before videos aimed at children.. No words…. pic.twitter.com/QK6qa1s3Vl — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) October 12, 2023

Hamas allegedly murdered approximately 40 babies, beheading some of them, during its terror attack against Israel, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas after the terror group waged rocket attacks that killed hundreds and wounded thousands.