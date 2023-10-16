Former Ivy League Student Faces Hate Crime Charges After Allegedly Assaulting Israeli Student

The Manhattan District Attorney’s (DA) office charged a former Columbia student who allegedly assaulted an Israeli student last week, according to court filings.

Maxwell Friedman allegedly assaulted an Israeli General Studies student, whose initials are I.A., with a stick while shouting profanities on Wednesday after I.A. confronted her taking down posters of a kidnapped Israeli family. The Manhattan DA office charged Friedman with second and third-degree assault as hate crimes, as well as criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and aggravated harassment in the second degree, according to court filings. (RELATED: ‘From The River To The Sea’: College Students Hold Pro-Palestinian Rallies After Hamas Terrorist Attacks)

Friedman pleaded not guilty to all charges in Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday, according to court filings. Friedman’s next court appearance is Nov. 28.

Hamas terrorists attacked Israel Oct. 7 and killed over 1,300 people, according to The Times of Israel. Following the attacks, students on Columbia University’s campus hung posters of Israelis allegedly taken hostage by Hamas terrorists and detailing the causalities.

“Fuck you. Fuck all you prick crackers. I disrespected you. What are you going to do about it. Do you want to talk about it like adults,” Friedman allegedly said when confronted by I.A., according to the Columbia Spectator. “If you have a problem, we can deal with it right now, fam. Pussies.”

“Community members are observing and experiencing disturbing anti-semitic and islamophobic acts, … with some students being targeted based on their religious identity or political speech,” Undergraduate school deans Josef Sorett, Shih-Fu Chang and Lisa Rosen-Metsch wrote in a statement, according to the Columbia Spectator.

The NYPD and Columbia University did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

