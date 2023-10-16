Washington Couple Fights Off Armed Intruder

An Asian-American couple fought off an armed intruder who tried to ambush them and enter their Kent, Washington, home on Sunday, independent journalist Jonathan Choe reported.

HERE WE GO AGAIN: On Sunday, this Asian American couple in Kent, WA had a super close call. Watch this armed street thug try to follow them into their home. But the quick thinking woman recognizes what’s happening and somehow slams the door shut. The black male suspect holding a… pic.twitter.com/NkjPoknZtn — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) October 16, 2023



Video obtained by Choe shows the male homeowner unlocking his door with his wife a few steps behind him. As his wife enters her home she turns around to see the masked intruder with a gun pointed at her run up behind her. She quickly slams the door shut behind her, keeping the assailant out.

The would-be-intruder, described by Choe as a black male, then fiddles with the lock for a few seconds before he notices the couple’s security camera and attempts to destroy it.

An accomplice can briefly be seen lurking behind the primary gunman roughly 28 seconds into the video.

The suspects are still at large, according to Choe. The Daily Caller reached out to the Kent Police Department to confirm this but did not hear back at time of publishing. (RELATED: ‘Nobody Is Safe Around Here’: Crime Wave Cripples Once-Trendy Blue City Neighborhood)

The attempted break-in occurred amid a string of robberies reportedly targeting Asian-Americans, according to Choe, who wrote that “in nearby South Seattle, Asian immigrants were recently being targeted in home invasions.”



Seattle Police recently made five arrests connected to the string of robberies, Choe reported.

BIG SEATTLE BUST: Earlier this month, Seattle PD made arrests connected to the recent string of home invasions targeting Asian immigrants in the Beacon Hill neighborhood. Remains unclear if the Kent suspect is connected. #Kent #Seattle #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/KOKfwzdxcw — Jonathan Choe Journalist (Seattle) (@choeshow) October 16, 2023

Choe posted pictures of the primary suspect in Sunday’s break-in with descriptions of his clothing, including a large puffy black jacket and bright orange gloves.