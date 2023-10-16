Will Smith Finally Speaks Up About Jada Pinkett Smith’s Revelations In Her Memoir

Will Smith broke his silence on Jada Pinkett Smith’s revelations about their relationship in her memoir, according to a report published Sunday.

Smith said that reading Pinkett Smith’s memoir, “Worthy,” “woke him up,” according to the email he sent to the New York Times on Oct. 14, according to Deadline. Smith explained that she had experienced a tougher life than he understood and that she had “resilience, cleverness, and compassion,” the outlet reported.

He acknowledged that after being together for more than half their lives, it’s easy to develop emotional blindness and lose sensitivity. “When you’ve been with someone for more than half your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in. And you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties,” the actor said, according to Deadline.

Smith has also responded to his wife through a letter he sent to Jay Shetty. In the podcast “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” Shetty read Smith’s letter dedicated to Pinkett Smith. “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now. Welcome to the Authors Club. I love you endlessly,” Smith wrote, according to The Associated Press (AP).

Pinkett Smith has been on a press tour to promote her memoir, where she has shared significant details, including the revelation that she and Smith had been separated for six years before the infamous “Oscars slap” incident, where Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards in response to a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head due to her struggle with alopecia. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett Smith Says Chris Rock Asked Her Out Years Before Oscars Slap)

“I think by the time we got to 2016 we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be,” the actress said about their marriage.

Despite being exhausted from trying, the “The Matrix Revolutions” star was firm that they were not divorcing. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”