EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Doug Burgum Says Aaron Rodgers Told Him ‘I’m Playing’ This Season

The dysfunctional Jets with a one-legged Aaron Rodgers … I’m game!

North Dakota governor and Republican presidential candidate Doug Burgum paid a visit Tuesday morning to our Washington D.C. offices here at the Daily Caller, and he had some interesting comments that he told our very own Reagan Reese — who is the White House Correspondent for the Caller — regarding a conversation he had with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week.

“Gov. Doug Burgum tells me that he recently spoke with Aaron Rodgers about his Achilles injury,” tweeted Reese. “‘They’ don’t want Rodgers coming back this season, but the Jets QB told the governor ‘I’m playing.'”

Burgum also went on to say that Rodgers was even on the sideline throwing a football with him.

Oh, you better believe I got my soda pop ready for this one!

Nothing against Burgum, I have to thank him for the exclusive, but this dude Aaron Rodgers is something else, man.

He thinks that the Jets are going to hold in there just enough (and I definitely have to give them a little bit of credit after their win over the Philadelphia Eagles, I still don’t know how the hell that happened) to be able to make a comeback that he’ll probably end up rushing, but who’s to say that the Jets — a team who has scored less points than points against them — are going to hold up?

Do you really think Zach Wilson and a fluke Eagles win is going to set you up nicely, Aaron?

And if New York does set him up nice, how much impact is a hobbled 39-year-old gonna bring at the end of the season in a scenario where you know the intensity will be at an all-time high with battles for playoff positioning going on? (RELATED: ‘He Just Be On There Lying’: Stephen A. Smith Gets Absolutely Blasted For One Of The Most Ridiculous Takes Ever)

In other words, the Jets won’t be setting up Aaron, Aaron is going to be setting up the Jets … for yet more dysfunction.

Just watch. I’ve been right about the Jets for years, including this season, and here we go again.

But carry on, Aaron. I’ve got my popcorn, my soda, my chocolate, I’m ready for the entertainment!