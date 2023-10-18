Protests Erupt At US Embassy In Lebanon Amid Israel-Hamas War

Protesters in Lebanon demonstrated Tuesday outside of the U.S. Embassy in response to an explosion in Gaza, according to Reuters.

The terrorist organization Hezbollah called for “a day of unprecedented anger” after an explosion in Gaza that Hamas officials claimed killed roughly 500 people, and was due to an Israeli missile strike, according to Reuters. The Israeli government later said the explosion was the result of a misfired rocket originating from the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad.

The embassy advised Americans to avoid the area “given the potential for further demonstrations following protests on October 17” in a statement Tuesday.

The State Department updated its travel guidance for Americans, warning them not to travel to Lebanon. The U.S. government is also advising Americans to not rely on the American government when making plans to leave Lebanon.

“The Department of State urges U.S. citizens not to travel to Lebanon. We recommend that U.S. citizens in Lebanon make appropriate arrangements to leave the country; commercial options currently remain available. We recommend that U.S. citizens who choose not to depart prepare contingency plans for emergency situations,” the embassy said.

Hamas terrorists entered Israel Oct. 7, killing hundreds of civilians and kidnapping over 100 more. The terrorist organization has also fired more than 6,000 rockets into Israel. (RELATED: France Bans Pro-Palestinian Protests)

The country has also faced subsequent attacks in the north from Lebanon. An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon injured two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reservists Tuesday, the Israeli military said.

Protesters storm US Embassy in Beirut in anger over the hospital bombing. Think they’ll do the same to the Iranian regime’s embassy when they realize it was Islamic Jihad which bombed their own Palestinian people with a misfired rocket? pic.twitter.com/m9YEbGHye9 — Emily Schrader – אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 17, 2023

The embassy remains open, it said.

