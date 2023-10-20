‘They Are Activists’: Dave Portnoy Unloads On NYT For ‘Consistently’ Reporting ‘False Info’

Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy went off on The New York Times on Friday for repeatedly sharing false information.

The New York Times lost its Twitter verification on Friday, a development Portnoy attributed to the Times “consistently post[ing] misleading, false info.” Most recently, the Times was widely criticized for its handling of a story about an explosion at a Gaza hospital.

“They should never be treated as real journalists. They are activists,” he said in reference to the Times. “The Babylon Bee is a better source of real info at this point.”

It is hard to disagree with Portnoy’s stance. The NYT idiots are extremely good at writing the best propaganda the progressive left could want.

This is the same outlet that ignored dire financial warnings from a slew of experts, despite seemingly unlimited data on the crisis. Instead, the NYT told readers there is no way for humans to understand what’s going on with the economy … seriously. I am not making this shit up. The NYT doesn’t think we know what is happening with the economy. Let that sink in … because that’s not all.

I love this. @elonmusk removed the @nytimes verification badge because they consistently post misleading, false info. They should never be treated as real journalists. They are activists. The @TheBabylonBee is a better source for real info at this point. pic.twitter.com/Epdukmi6X4 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 20, 2023

In Dec. 2022, the NYT team wrote the creepiest article about Dr. Anthony Fauci. And then published another on Bill De Blasio’s wife sleeping with other people while they’re still married and living together, as if that is a good or healthy thing. But they omitted a story about an attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh from their front page. (RELATED: Paul Ryan Hopes Wimpy Tears Get Him On The New York Times Best Seller List)

I could go on, but what’s the point. The “newspaper of record” is just a propaganda campaign, and it’s worked for far too long.