‘No Speaker, No Recess’: House Freedom Caucus Urges Republicans To Stay In Town Until New Speaker Is Elected

The House Freedom Caucus (HFC) is urging Republican leadership to keep its members in Washington, D.C., until a new speaker is elected, according to a Monday press release obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The House has been without a speaker since Kevin McCarthy was ousted on Oct. 3, and has since failed to elect two GOP nominees — House Majority Leader Steve Scalise and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan. With nine House Republicans in the running for the position, the HFC is asking for no more recess until someone secures the gavel “with all possible speed and determination,” according to the press release.

“The House Republican Conference must remain in Washington, D.C. until a new Speaker of the House is elected,” the press release reads. “Republican leadership should have kept Republicans in Washington over the weekend. Our work is not done. In fact, we are starting at ground zero after Jim Jordan, arguably one of the most popular Republicans in the country, was rejected by House Republicans.” (RELATED: House Republicans Line Up For Speaker Bid After Jim Jordan Falls Short)

“Currently, the House Republican Conference does not plan to convene for a candidate forum until Monday evening, and there will likely be no floor vote until Tuesday at the earliest. Intentional and unnecessary delays must end. It serves only the lobbyists of the swamp and defenders of the status quo to continue to drag out this process. The Speaker Pro Tempore and Republican leadership must keep Republicans in Washington as long as it takes and proceed with electing the new Speaker of the House without delay,” the press release added.

Jordan was booted out of the race after he failed to receive enough support during three rounds of voting last week, with 20, 22 and 25 Republicans voting against him on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and all Democrats backing Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota, Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, House Republican Policy Committee Chairman Gary Palmer of Alabama, House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson of Louisiana, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, Rep. Pete Sessions of Texas, Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia, Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan and Rep. Dan Meuser of Pennsylvania are all running for speaker.

The House Republican Conference will meet Monday evening for a candidate forum, and is set to begin voting on Tuesday.

