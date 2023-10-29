‘Desperate Times Call For Desperate Measures’: Speaker Johnson Reveals Intent To Issue Hunter Biden Subpoena

House Speaker Mike Johnson revealed his intent to issue a subpoena to Hunter Biden in an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“I think that desperate times call for desperate measures,” Johnson told Bartiromo when asked if he expected to subpoena the president’s son.

When asked if he expects to subpoena Hunter Biden, Mike Johnson says “I’m looking at that.” pic.twitter.com/kd12ykbKaF — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 29, 2023

Johnson said that “a full decision” has yet to be made regarding the subpoena, noting that he is counseling with “the attorney involved in all of this” before taking action. The newly elected Republican speaker stated that the House is “trying to move forward on some of this very aggressively.”

“I think the American people are owed these answers, and I think our suspicions about all this, the evidence that we’ve gathered so far, as you know, is affirming what many of us feared may be the worst,” Johnson said. “And, you know, as [James] Comer likes to say, ‘Bank records don’t lie.’ We already have a lot of this evidence. The dots are being connected, and we’ll see where it leads.”

Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced on Sept. 28 he is issuing subpoenas for personal and business bank account records from Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden. The announcement followed the conclusion of the first impeachment hearing into President Joe Biden led by Comer’s committee. (RELATED: ‘Would Have Sent Hunter Biden A Subpoena By Now’: Matt Gaetz Blasts McCarthy On Impeachment, Says He’s ‘Not Serious’)

Johnson was elected Speaker of the House on Wednesday as the Republicans’ fourth nominee since Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the role Oct. 3. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and House Majority Leader Steve Scalise both withdrew from the race prior to a floor vote, and House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan failed to receive enough support after three rounds of voting.