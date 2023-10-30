National Archives Finds 82,000 Pages Of Potential Records Tied To Joe Biden’s Alleged Fake Names, Court Filing Says

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has found 82,000 pages of potentially responsive records in connection with the pseudonyms Joe Biden appeared to use while he was vice president.

NARA disclosed its discovery of 82,000 possible records in a status report filed in federal court Monday with the Southeastern Legal Foundation (SLF) as part of its ongoing Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit seeking copies of all the emails Joe Biden sent using his aliases. The contents of the status report were first reported by Just the News. (RELATED: Government Censors Linked Hunter Biden Laptop Story To Apparent ‘Web Of Falsehoods’ About Joe Biden, Lawsuit Reveals)

READ THE STATUS REPORT:

“NARA has completed a search for potentially responsive documents and is currently processing those documents for the purpose of producing non-exempt portions of any responsive records on a monthly rolling basis. Given the scope of Plaintiff’s FOIA request, which seeks copies of all emails in three separate accounts over an eight-year period, the volume of potentially responsive records is necessarily large,” the document reads.

“NARA has identified approximately 82,000 pages of potentially responsive documents, and it is currently processing those documents and preparing any nonexempt responsive documents for production on a rolling basis.”

SLF and NARA are working on narrowing the scope of the FOIA request to process and produce responsive documents in a more timely manner, the court filing states. (RELATED: White House Defense Of James Biden’s $200,000 Payment To Joe Biden Not Backed Up By Bank Records, James Comer Says)

A separate FOIA lawsuit by the America First Legal Foundation generated a status report with NARA in early October identifying nearly 20,000 emails between Hunter Biden’s investment firm Rosemont Seneca and over 4,000 emails with Hunter Biden himself.

BREAKING Our FOIA lawsuit against the National Archives has now revealed that then-Vice President Biden’s Office had: 🚨19,335 emails with Rosemont Seneca

🚨4,243 emails with Hunter Biden

🚨1,751 emails with Jim Biden

🚨3,738 emails with Jim’s Lion Hall Group pic.twitter.com/yFTfvvLqdC — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) October 10, 2023

The SLF lawsuit previously resulted in NARA disclosing more than 5,000 emails Joe Biden sent from his apparent pseudonyms including Robin Ware, Robert L. Peters and JRB Ware. During his vice presidency, Joe Biden appeared to use the fake names for government purposes.

For instance, he allegedly used the Robert L. Peters moniker to help schedule a meeting with Ukraine’s then-President Petro Poroshenko, according to an email discovered on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop archive. The House Oversight Committee was allowed to view the Ukraine related email and a fraction of the emails with Joe Biden’s pseudonyms in September.

The Oversight Committee wrote a letter in August demanding NARA give lawmakers “unrestricted special access” to the records under the Presidential Records Act (PRA), the law governing NARA’s handling of White House archives.

The committee also requested NARA turn over records in connection with Hunter Biden’s flights on Air Force Two and Joe Biden’s vice presidential office’s communications with Hunter Biden and his business associates. House Oversight wrote an additional letter in September to the State Department requesting records surrounding the Obama administration’s push to fire Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin.

The Biden family and its associates brought in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan, according to a House memo released ahead of the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden. The Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden and James Biden’s bank records following the first hearing.