EXCLUSIVE: ‘Disgusted’ — MTG Sounds Off On House Republicans For Not Censuring Rashida Tlaib

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped House Republicans for not voting to censure Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib over her “anti-Semitic beliefs,” in an exclusive Monday night interview with the Daily Caller.

Greene, who reintroduced her legislation Monday to censure Tlaib over her “anti-Semitic beliefs” was frustrated with House Republicans, and particularly a group of 23 House Republicans who voted Wednesday night with Democrats to table the resolution. Greene said Tlaib deserves to be treated like former President Donald Trump and others and said those who protested in support of Hamas in a House office building Oct. 18 should be treated the same as January 6 protesters.

She also expressed frustration with a resolution brought forward by Georgia Republican Rep. Rich McCormick which was similar to hers but did not include a mention of the Oct. 18 protest, which she claimed was an “insurrection.” Her latest resolution changed the term to “illegal occupation.”

“I ran for Congress because I was one of those people who was constantly disappointed and disgusted with Republicans in Congress. And I find myself in the same position, and I am a Republican member of Congress. We had 23 Republicans that voted with the Democrats to table my resolution because they claimed they were protecting what she did to leave freedom of speech, which is jaw-dropping to me because I wasn’t silencing her freedom of speech. I wanted her censured for her speech, Greene told the Caller.

“These same Republicans that I served with, none of them have done anything about the Department of Justice, and how they every single day, go after January 6 defendants, they go after parents, they go after pro-lifers. They go after President Trump, his administration has supporters. And Republicans up here in Washington, they don’t care about any of that,” the congresswoman continued.

Greene went on to say that McCormack “got his ego severely bruised” for voting with the 23 other Republicans and that his resolution ultimately amounted to a “little slap on the wrist” for Tlaib.

The Caller asked Greene where she sees the Tlaib’s censure vote going, to which she said she does not think House Republicans will stand with her and will instead vote for McCormick’s resolution.

“Our Republican conference won’t be able to stand in with me … They’ll probably prop up rich McCormick’s little censure resolution because it doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings, especially Rashida Tlaib,” Greene said. “All 23 of them deserve what they got, named and shamed.”

READ: My resolution to CENSURE Rashida Tlaib https://t.co/b0dj8iFCBP pic.twitter.com/OIuqqoTETc — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 6, 2023

Greene also threw shots at Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, saying he did not whip votes for her resolution and questioned his support for Ukraine funding.

“Well, he didn’t whip votes for it. He told people to vote their conscience. So he was not supportive of it. And you know, in our conference, we had Matt Gaetz, and seven other Republicans that declared red lines, where any speaker that passes a CR, or funds Ukraine war funding should be ousted,” Greene told the Caller. “So my question is, we’re about to have speaker Mike Johnson pass the CR. And he is talking about passing mega, mega Ukraine funding … trying to pair it with border security, pretending that the Biden administration is going to do anything to secure our borders. And he’s already funded another foreign war, which is Israel.”

“Where are the red lines? Do they still apply? Or are the eight willing to admit that it was really something personal the entire time? And I’m just tired of the hypocrisy. I’ve been calling this place the house of hypocrites ever since I was elected. And I still continue to find it to be so,” Greene added. (RELATED: Here Are The 22 Republicans Who Voted With Democrats To Kill Censure Of Rashida Tlaib)

The resolution was introduced by Greene. The House did not end up voting on the legislation after 23 Republicans voted with Democrats on a motion to table the vote. Thirteen Republicans did not vote. The vote was 222-186. After the vote, Rep. Van Orden changed his vote to no. (RELATED: ‘A HUGE Mistake’: House Votes Against Censuring Rashida Tlaib For Pro-Hamas Rhetoric)

A video of Tlaib went viral earlier in October when she refused to answer several questions about Hamas’ murder of Israeli civilians.

“Congresswoman, Hamas terrorists have cut off babies’ heads and burned children alive, do you support Israel’s rights to defend themselves against this brutality?” a reporter asked her on video, but Tlaib refused to answer the questions.

Tlaib and other members of the Squad voted against a House resolution to support Israel and condemn the Hamas terrorist attacks. She has also continued to repeat Hamas’ claim that Israel was responsible for the bombing of a hospital in Gaza.