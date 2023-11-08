EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Cline Introduces Legislation To Protect Americans From Being Spied On

Republican Virginia Rep. Ben Cline introduced legislation Wednesday aimed at protecting America from foreign espionage.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which is titled the Protecting America From Spies Act. The bill would make any alien ineligible for visas if a consulate officer, an immigration officer, the secretary of Homeland Security or the attorney general knows or has a reason to believe that the alien engages, has engaged or will engage in espionage or intellectual property theft against the United States.

“For years, the Chinese Communist Party has actively engaged in espionage efforts to infiltrate our society, steal our intellectual property, and gain our country’s secrets, posing a serious threat to our national security,” Cline told the Caller before introducing the legislation. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Murphy Demands DOJ Shut Down Chinese Spying In Colleges And Universities)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:

“It is far past time we strengthen our immigration laws and crackdown on foreign espionage by denying those who attempt to spy or steal from the United States from entering our country,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Steve Daines Introduces Bill To Sanction Chinese Companies, Individuals Connected To Spy Balloon)

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz introduced the Senate version of the bill in February.