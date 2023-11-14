GQ Puts Kim Kardashian On ‘2023 Men Of The Year’ Magazine Cover

GQ honored Kim Kardashian by putting her on the cover of their “2023 Men of the Year” issue.

If you’re confused, you’re not alone. Are they saying the business diva has balls? That may very well be the case, but surely there must be a deserving man out there somewhere, who would do the cover justice, and you know — also be an actual biological male.

The reality television star and SKIMS founder graced the cover of the magazine wearing a suit and tie while seductively snacking on a bag of Cheetos Puffs. For those keeping track of the points, she’s not a man. She is wearing a man’s outfit. This is where 2023 has taken us.

Kardashian was thrilled to be honored and featured and shared her joy by posting the image of her cover page on social media.

“Hi! I’m the GQ Man of the Year!” Kardashian wrote Tuesday on Instagram.

GQ redeemed themselves by giving credit to some actual men and were able to substantiate the theme of the magazine at least to a certain extent.

Jacob Elordi, Travis Scott and Buffalo Bills star Damar Hamlin were all named as men of the year within the pages of the special edition issue.

Kardashian did seep into the various pages of the magazine with a photo spread that showcased varying outfits and styles, alongside an in-depth interview. (RELATED:‘ These Nipples Are Harder’: Kim Kardashian’s New Lingerie Product Line Leaves Little To The Imagination)

The magazine crowned Kardashian as GQ’s Tycoon of the Year and spoke to her about her entrepreneurial influences. She discussed the impact her father, the late attorney Robert Kardashian Sr., had on her life, and spoke of her love for him and his own work ethic as being part of her motivation to continue to thrive in the business world.