Leonardo DiCaprio Gives Rap Performance Of A Lifetime At Birthday Party, But Leaves Fans Divided

Leonardo DiCaprio took the microphone and performed a rap song in front of guests at his birthday party, and fans aren’t quite sure how they feel about it.

The famous actor turned 49 and celebrated his big day, Saturday, with a star-studded celebration at a private residence, but while some enjoyed listening to his rap skills, others thought he had no skills at all, and should never have picked up the mic.

The Oscar-winner got right into the party scene by rapping the words to the 1994 hit “DWYCK” by Gang Starr and Nice & Smooth. He wore a baseball cap, threw his hand up in the air, and rapped with the mic held right up close to his face. The video instantly went viral – although some would say it was for all the wrong reasons.

Fans instantly took to social media to tell him what they really think.

Many people wrote in to say DiCaprio’s performance was “cringe,” while others chimed in to say, “I can’t bring myself to turn on the sound button omg.”

Lots of eye-rolling emojis surfaced within the critical comments.

Some DiCaprio supporters rose to the actor’s defense, writing, “The rapping is a bit cringe but who among us hasn’t delivered a less than stellar karaoke performance?”(RELATED: Dave Chappelle Shocks Fans With His Rap Skills)

“I don’t find this cringe. It’s his birthday party. He’s having fun and everyone is enjoying themselves,” another said.

DiCaprio rang in his 40th with his current girlfriend, 25-year-old Vittoria Ceretti, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian, according to The New York Post.