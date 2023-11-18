‘Now…A Family Of 3’: Dana Carvey Says He’s ‘Taking A Break’ From Work And Social Media After The Death Of His Son

Comedian Dana Carvey stated Saturday that he will be “taking a break” from his work and social media, following the tragic death of his eldest son, Dex Carvey.

Dex, 32, was reportedly found unresponsive by authorities on Nov. 15 in a locked bathroom, after law enforcement responded to an urgent call for help from his girlfriend. Although authorities had not immediately released the cause of his death, Dana, who has been vocal on social media since the incident, confirmed that it was an “accidental drug overdose.”(RELATED: Dana Carvey’s Son Found Dead In Locked Bathroom: REPORT)

“This is just to say thank you. My wife and I have been overwhelmed by your love, your personal stories, your compassion,” Dana stated in his recent post on X. “We received so many beautiful messages from people who knew Dex. These touched us more than we could ever express in words.”

“I will be taking a break from work and social media – – trying to figure out what life looks like now that we are a family of 3. We will heal the best we can and carry on. Our darling Dex would have wanted it that way.”

Dex, who was also a comedian and an actor, worked closely with his father, appearing on Dana’s Netflix special, “Straight White Male,” as the opener. Dana and his wife, Paula, described their son in a post on Nov. 16 as an “extremely talented” man who was a “beautiful person.” (RELATED: ‘Euphoria’ Producer Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency Behind The Wheel: REPORT)

“Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things – music, art, film making, comedy – and pursued all of them passionately,” the couple stated. “Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever.”

Along with his parents, Dex is survived by his girlfriend Kaylee and his brother Thomas Carvey.