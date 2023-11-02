‘Demonization’: Hunter Biden Uses Past Drug Addiction To Attack Political Opponents In Latest Op-Ed

Hunter Biden is using his past struggles with drug addiction to attack his political opponents as he faces three federal gun charges and mounting congressional scrutiny.

The younger Biden wrote an op-ed in USA Today on Thursday, accusing his political adversaries of weaponizing his drug addiction to destroy his reputation and by extension his father, President Joe Biden. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Apparent Financial Benefactor Took On $250,000 Debt Owed To Chinese Business Partner, Oversight Finds)

“It is already a near-impossible decision for addicts to get sober, and the avalanche of negativity and assault of my personal privacy may only make it harder for those considering it,” writes Hunter Biden.https://t.co/0XSzHo0125 — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 2, 2023

“I don’t know a family that hasn’t been impacted in some way by addiction. What is distinct about my situation is that I’m the son of the president of the United States,” Hunter Biden wrote.

“My struggles and my mistakes have been fodder for a vile and sustained disinformation campaign against him, and an all-out annihilation of my reputation through high-pitched but fruitless congressional investigations and, more recently, criminal charges for possessing an unloaded gun for 11 days five years ago – charges that appear to be the first-ever of their kind brought in the history of Delaware,” Biden added.

Congressional oversight has uncovered more than $24 million brought in by the Biden family and its business associates from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan. House Oversight Committee investigators, led by Chairman James Comer, subpoenaed Hunter Biden’s personal and business bank records in September following the first impeachment inquiry hearing into his father. (RELATED: Comer Unveils Bank Records Showing Joe Biden Received $40,000 Of ‘Laundered’ Chinese Money)

In addition, IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler testified to the House Ways and Means Committee in May and June with allegations of special treatment by Department of Justice (DOJ) officials on the Hunter Biden case.

The Ways and Means Committee released a 700 page trove of documents in September substantiating the whistleblower testimony. Key officials involved in the investigation have confirmed additional aspects of Shapley and Ziegler’s testimony during their congressional testimony.

Congressional oversight by the House Judiciary Committee and Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin provided new information into how the FBI undermined its confidential human sources and prevented investigative activity surrounding Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine.

Ukrainian energy firm Burisma paid Hunter Biden more than $80,000 per month to sit on the company’s board despite his lack of experience with Ukraine and the energy industry, bank records show.

Hunter Biden was indicted in September for three federal gun charges in connection with his 2018 purchase of a Colt Cobra revolver in Delaware while he battled drug addiction.

Two of the gun charges are based on alleged false statements he made about his drug addiction when he purchased the firearm, and the third charge leveled against him is for allegedly possessing the gun while he was addicted to illicit drugs, the indictment states. Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to the gun charges in October and faces up to 25 years in prison.

“What troubles me is the demonization of addiction, of human frailty, using me as its avatar and the devastating consequences it has for the millions struggling with addiction, desperate for a way out and being bombarded by the denigrating and near-constant coverage of me and my addiction on Fox News (more airtime than GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis) and in The New York Post (an average of two stories a day over the past year),” Biden’s op-ed continues.

The New York Post’s reporting on the contents of his abandoned laptop archive was censored by Twitter and Facebook ahead of the 2020 presidential election. His laptop contents have been verified by the Daily Caller News Foundation, The New York Times, Washington Post and other media outlets.

Shapley testified the FBI verified Hunter Biden’s laptop contents in November 2019 for the ongoing DOJ investigation into his taxes and firearms possession. Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski told the FBI the laptop contents were real in October 2020 after the New York Post’s reporting, according to an FBI FD-302 interview summary. (RELATED: Here’s All The Evidence Connecting Joe Biden To Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings)

Hunter Biden is now suing the IRS whistleblowers for what his legal team believes to be illegal disclosures in their testimony and media appearances. He is also suing Delaware repairman John Mac Isaac, former Trump attorney Rudy Guiliani and former Trump aide Garrett Ziegler for disseminating the contents of his laptop.

Numerous images of Hunter Biden’s escapades are contained on the laptop archive and have been covered extensively by media outlets and his political opponents. He also fought an extensive child support battle against Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of his four-year-old love child Navy Joan, who the Biden family refused to acknowledge until July 2023.

“I am blessed with a family that gave me the support and space to seek sincere redemption – and they too endure this shaming and humiliation of their father, son, brother and uncle. After what I have gone through since my brother died in 2015, and the perpetual public humiliation of me, I am now certain I can survive anything (except a drink or a drug),” Biden concludes.

Hunter Biden’s brother Beau passed away in 2015 due to brain cancer. Hunter had an affair with Beau Biden’s widow, Hallie Biden, beginning shortly after his brother’s death.

Hunter Biden has three daughters with ex-wife Kathleen Buhle. The pair divorced in 2017 after 24 years of marriage shortly after Hunter Biden’s affair with his sister-in-law. Buhle wrote a memoir devoted to her life with Hunter Biden and the book was published in 2022. Hunter wrote a memoir in 2021 recounting his battle with drug addiction and the death of his brother.

Hunter Biden married his current wife Melissa Cohen in 2019, and they have a son named Beau.