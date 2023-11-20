Hunter Biden Lashed Out At Business Magnate For Ignoring Him After He Secured Meetings With Joe Biden, Emails Show

Hunter Biden once admonished a Mexican business magnate for ignoring him after he set up multiple meetings with Joe Biden during his vice presidency.

Hunter Biden emailed Miguel Aleman Magnani, grandson of a former Mexican president and former CEO of Interjet, in February 2016 expressing his displeasure at Magnani for ignoring him. The pair dined together in Mexico shortly thereafter and Hunter Biden berated Magnani, apparently causing the Mexican businessman to leave the restaurant through the bathroom, The Washington Post reported. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Demands Court Authorize Subpoena For Donald Trump, Accuses Republicans Of ‘Interference’ In Prosecution)

READ THE EMAIL:

“We have so many great things to do together and I want you at the plane when the the VP lands with your Mom and Dad and you completely ignore me,” Hunter Biden emailed Magnani, his abandoned laptop archive shows.

“I’ve looked at what your family has done and want to follow in that tradition and you always say you will help but I haven’t heard from you since I got you a mtg for Carlos and your Dad. We have been talking about business deals and partnerships for 7 years. And I really appreciate you letting me stay at your resort villa…but I have brought every single person you have ever asked me to bring to the F’ing WHite House and the Vice President’s house and the inauguration and then you go completely silent,” Hunter Biden added.

“I don’t know what it is that I did but I’d like to know why I’ve delivered on every single thing you’ve ever asked – and you make me feel like I’ve done something to offend you,” he concluded, the emails from the archive show.

The contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop archive have been verified by the Daily Caller News Foundation, New York Times, Washington Post and other news organizations. The FBI verified the laptop contents as early as November 2019, IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley testified. (RELATED: FBI Knew New York Post’s Hunter Biden Laptop Story Was Real Ahead Of 2020 Election, FBI Form Shows)

Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Magnani, business associate Jeff Cooper, Magnani’s father, and business tycoon Carlos Slim were pictured together in November 2015 at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C., the New York Post reported based on photos from the laptop archive.

The year before, Hunter Biden and Cooper arranged for Magnani and his father to meet with Joe Biden for lunch at the White House, emails show. Joe Biden’s office later sent Hunter Biden pictures from the meeting.

Hunter Biden and Jeff Cooper flew to Mexico on Air Force Two in February 2016 and Magnani did not greet them at the air port, despite Hunter Biden’s request, according to The Washington Post and emails from his abandoned laptop archive.

The younger Biden and Magnani had dinner in Mexico and Hunter Biden apparently proceeded to berate him, reportedly causing him to go to the bathroom and abandon the dinner, a person familiar with the meeting told The Washington Post.

Hunter Biden’s dealings with Magnani fell apart, in part because of his erratic behavior, The Washington Post’s source claimed. It’s unclear if Hunter Biden did any business in Mexico.

The Biden family and its business associates brought in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan from 2014-19, a House memo released in September laid out.

Hunter Biden’s former business associate Devon Archer testified in July and recalled Joe Biden met with his son’s business partners on roughly 20 occasions. Archer specifically recalled a spring 2014 dinner Joe Biden attended with Russian oligarch Elena Baturina and a spring 2015 dinner Joe Biden attended alongside Vadim Pozharskyi, an executive at Ukrainian energy firm Burisma Holdings.

Burisma paid Hunter Biden more than $80,000 per month as a member of its board, according to bank records released in August by the Oversight Committee. Archer testified that the Biden family “brand” protected Burisma from scrutiny when Hunter Biden joined its board.

Hunter Biden was indicted in September on three federal gun charges. He pleaded not guilty to the charges at an Oct. 3 arraignment. His taxes continue to be under scrutiny by special counsel David Weiss, whose investigation has been marred by IRS whistleblower accusations of special treatment.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden, on Nov. 8 to appear before the committee in December. James Biden is cooperating with the investigation and is expected to answer questions, House Oversight Chairman James Comer said Friday. (RELATED: Comer Unveils Bank Records Showing Joe Biden Received $40,000 Of ‘Laundered’ Chinese Money)

The White House wrote a letter to the Oversight Committee Friday blasting its subpoenas of Biden family members and its requests to interview Biden administration officials. The Oversight Committee responded by accusing the White House of obstruction.

In August, the Oversight Committee wrote a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) requesting records from Hunter Biden’s flights on Air Force Two.

Then-Vice President Biden and his son traveled to at least 15 countries together, Fox News reported.

Hunter Biden’s attorney did not respond to a request for comment.