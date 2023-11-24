Liberals Are Determined To Destroy Thanksgiving Because It Celebrates The Best America Has To Offer

“Trad-ish” is a weekly podcast that features Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke tackling America’s societal twists and turns.

In the seventh episode, Mary discusses celebrating Thanksgiving, the “American Way,” and why it’s important to counter the left’s narrative about Thanksgiving by passing down our national holidays to our children.

The episode also highlights Mary’s first Thanksgiving after getting married and why Disney always disappoints families. (ROOKE: Men Don’t Need Therapists, They Need Better Women)

Find a new episode every week on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Follow Mary on Twitter @MaryRooke_, Instagram @mary.rooke, and YouTube @MaryRooke.