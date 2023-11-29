Former Secretary Of State Henry Kissinger Dead At 100

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has reportedly died at the age of 100, according to The Washington Post.

Kissinger was the 56th Secretary of State and National Security Advisor under the Nixon and Ford administrations. He notably helped create the “post-World War II world order,” leading the United States through significant foreign policy challenges, according to Kissinger’s website.

The former secretary of state reportedly passed away at his home in Connecticut, The Washington Post reported.

Henry Kissinger has died at his home in Connecticut. He was 100 years old pic.twitter.com/8p8xWcPsKX — BNO News (@BNONews) November 30, 2023

