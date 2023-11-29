Man Somehow Missed Noticing Chopsticks Lodged In His Brain After Suffering From Severe Headaches For 5 Months: REPORT

A 35-year-old man in Vietnam reportedly discovered this week that a pair of chopsticks were lodged in his brain after suffering from severe headaches for the last five month.

The unnamed man was rushed to the Cuba Friendship Hospital emergency room in Vietnam on Nov. 24 after reportedly suffering from severe headaches, fluid discharge, and loss of vision, the Metro reported. Following his arrival, the staff decided to carry out a CT scan, only to discover that he was suffering from tension pneumocephalus. (RELATED: Mother Of Four Died In ‘Bizarre Accident’ During Routine Gym Workout, Family Says)

Described as an “unusual but life-threatening neurosurgical emergency,” according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, tension pneumocephalus is a dangerous increase of cranial pressure.

Doctors at the hospital eventually found that the source of the issue was a pair of broken chopsticks that were reportedly lodged up the man’s nose and into his brain. The head of the Department of Neurosurgery, Dr. Nguyen Van Man called the case “very rare,” according to the Metro.

The patient, at first, was unable to recall how he would have managed to forget that he had chopsticks lodged into his brain, however, the 35-year-old eventually remembered that he had been involved in a fight five months prior, VN reported, according to the NY Post.

While out drinking, a vague recalling of getting into a brawl surfaced for the man, noting that someone had stabbed him in the face with an unknown object. Following the incident, he had gone to the hospital at the time, but doctors reportedly didn’t find anything abnormal. (RELATED: Nurse Trapped In MRI Machine In Bizarre Accident, Needs Emergency Surgery To Remove Embedded Screws)

Doctors have since been able to successfully remove the utensils through an endoscopic surgery in his nose. The man is reportedly in stable condition, awaiting release to go home, according to the outlet.