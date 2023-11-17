50 Cent Learns His Fate In Mic-Throwing Incident

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s office reported no criminal charges will be laid against famous rapper 50 Cent in relation to a microphone-throwing incident that took place in August.

The famous rapper, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, apparently threw a microphone into the crowd during his Los Angeles show, reportedly injuring Power 106 radio host Bryhana Monegain. Monegain posted images of her badly injured face shortly after the incident. She filed a police report citing she suffered from multiple injuries including lacerations to her head and face, according to TMZ.

Police originally presented the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office as a felony, but the decision was made to shift the matter to the City Attorney’s office shortly thereafter, according to TMZ.

A representative from the City Attorney’s office reportedly said they will keep the case open for a one-year period, dating back to the date of the occurrence. They noted they do not intend to prosecute this as a criminal case, unless 50 Cent engages in further incidents with Bryhana. If the situation between them becomes inflamed once more, the case could be re-evaluated for possible criminal charges, according to TMZ.

50 Cent threw a microphone twice during his concert in Los Angeles last night. The second microphone hit ‘Power 106’ host Bryhana Monegain in the head and caused injuries. She was taken to the hospital. Source linked to 50 said she wasn’t supposed to be in the restricted area. pic.twitter.com/A39ohTPGqf — WhatsOnRap (@whatsonrap) August 31, 2023

Video footage of the live concert made it’s rounds on social media and showed 50 Cent apparently throwing his microphone into the crowd during his concert at the Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena. The microphone reportedly hit Monegain in the forehead, causing a visible injury that required immediate medical attention.(RELATED: Police Drop Criminal Battery Charge Against Cardi B: REPORT)

Scott Leemon, a lawyer for the famous artist said there were technical issues during his concert, and he was upset about the microphone malfunctioning at the time that he chucked the object.

Leemon noted 50 Cent would “never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone,” according to TMZ.