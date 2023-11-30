Netflix Is Coming Out With An Absolute Banger Of A Series About Griselda Blanco And I Already Have My Popcorn Ready

I literally got chills the whole way through the trailer … epic!

Sofia Vergara. Griselda Blanco. Miami. The Cocaine Cowboys. Lord have mercy, I’m in heaven with this new Netflix series “Griselda” dropping in January, with the trailer releasing Thursday — and boy oh boy, it’s epic.

The beautiful Sofia Vergara, who underwent a complete transformation for this series, will be playing the legendary cocaine queenpin and South Florida royal Griselda Blanco in the series that will be streamed on Netflix. And if you don’t know, I truly can’t stress enough how iconic, powerful and rich this woman was. She was truly a QUEENPIN, a “godmother” as they called her. (RELATED: Daryl Hall Slaps Restraining Order On John Oates In An Absolute Shocker Of A Legal Battle)

Because of that woman, cocaine flowed through the United States (with the operation being based in Miami) like water flows in The Amazon, and while running her empire and pulling in all kinds of cash, she was absolutely ruthless.

Like, we’re talking she had no care whatsoever about human life, she would chop people up into little pieces and put them in boxes with a bow on it like a Christmas gift. Hell, one of her nicknames was the “Black Widow” because she killed men that she slept with.

Well, her glorious story is being turned into a six-part Netflix series with Vergara playing the former queen of the 305, and judging by the trailer and the chills that I got throughout, this is gonna end up being an absolute BANGER.

WATCH:

Damn, I love my city’s history. Shoutout to Miami, baby!