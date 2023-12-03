‘Naked In New York’ SNL Skit Mocks City’s Unsanitary Conditions

“Saturday Night Live” (SNL) mocked New York City’s unsanitary conditions with a musical number leaving nothing to the imagination.

The satirical skit featured newly inducted SNL “five-timer” host Emma Stone and cast member Bowen Yang singing about how letting it all hang out in the Big Apple is the only activity that cheers them up from their depression.

“When there’s darkness all around, and I’m feeling really down, there’s just one thing that will cheer me up,” Stone and Yang sang in unison.

With the energy of a TV commercial promoting medication with endless side effects, peppy people are shown parading “fully naked in the middle of New York City at 11 a.m.” The side effects of living in the city become apparent as blissful nudists frolic in filth as garbagemen and construction workers. (RELATED: ‘What The F*ck Is Going On?’: Climate Protesters March Naked Through NYC Streets)

SNL’s naked portrayal of New York City embodies the idealistic perception of urban lifestyle juxtaposed with the city’s poor conditions. Nudists are shown squatting while catching rats, moving a bedbug-infested mattress and removing graffiti from a wall. They squished their toes in “mystery liquid” with their butts “hanging out in the middle of Broadway.”

New York City has been a hotspot for crime and homelessness in recent years. The city has also been in hot water regarding the migrant crisis and has housed several contentious pro-Palestinian protests. Over 2,500 police officers left the New York Police Department (NYPD) so far in 2023.