PR Team Reportedly Cut Off Interview After Kelsey Grammer Weighed In On Trump 2024

Kelsey Grammer admitted he was still a supporter of former President Donald Trump — and that proved to be the fastest way to end his interview with the British Broadcasting Corporation [BBC].

The famous actor was being interviewed by the BBC and it seems that Paramount and their public relations officers abruptly ended his interview the moment it became apparent that he maintained his support for Trump, according to Deadline.

Frasier star Kelsey Grammer was asked if he was still backing Trump. BBC Radio’s Justin Webb: “You mentioned Roseanne [@therealroseanne] early on who had a great comeback but also was a Trump supporter. You were a Trump supporter, I’m fascinated to know if you still are?”… pic.twitter.com/agD5XqiZWJ — Eddie (@ICU1010) December 4, 2023

The interview began with a discussion of the murder of his sister and the details surrounding his friendship with co-star Nicholas Lyndhurst. In discussions about his career, Grammer noted that Roseanne Barr inspired the recent relaunch of his legendary show, “Frasier,” the outlet noted.

That immediately led interviewer Justin Webb to note that Barr was a Trump supporter, and the conversation took a turn.

Webb asked if Grammer still backed Trump, and the answer put a quick end to their discussion.

“I am, and I’ll let that be the end of it,” Grammer said, as he chuckled about the direction of the conversation.

Just like that, the recording ended.

“I have to say actually Kelsey Grammer himself was perfectly happy to go on talking about it,” Webb said.

“The Paramount+ PR people, less happy that he talked about it at some length,” he noted, suggesting the full interview had not been given clearance to air.

“But I should stress that he was absolutely perfectly happy to talk about why he supports Donald Trump and still does in the coming election,” Webb said. (RELATED: Waka Flocka Flame Endorses Trump)

Grammer previously supported Trump in 2016 and 2020, Deadline noted.