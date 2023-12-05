Britney Spears Supporters Ruthlessly Troll Her Father After Learning His Leg Was Amputated

Britney Spears’ fans wasted no time trolling her father when they discovered his leg had to be amputated due to an infection.

Jamie Spears quickly became the target of many memes and jokes as Spears’ die-hard fans mocked his misery and suggested he was being punished for how he treated the star when he had control of her conservatorship. Fans ruthlessly made fun of Jamie’s missing leg and taunted him by saying his turn has come to suffer for what he did to Britney.

Me pretending to be Jamie Spears ambulance when he called 911 for his leg pic.twitter.com/RN0LMR1jVM — luis (@churchofspears) December 5, 2023

The media started buzzing with news of Jamie’s amputation, and just as quickly as the story spread, fans started dragging him on social media without any care or concern for his well-being.

“And Just Like That… After putting his daughter in a conservatorship against her will for 13 years, Jamie Spears it’s facing a leg amputation after leg infection. #JusticeForBritney,” one person wrote.

And Just Like That… After putting his daughter in a conservatorship against her will for 13 years, Jamie Spears it’s facing a leg amputation after leg infection. #JusticeForBritney TMZ, Reports. pic.twitter.com/IRuxMmJnqr — B Spears Promo (@BSpearsPromo) December 5, 2023

Another person posted a video clip of “The Real Housewives of New York City,” showing a prosthetic leg being angrily thrown in the middle of the floor during a fancy dinner event.

“The media: “Jamie Spears is dying” Britney:…” one user wrote alongside a video of people dancing happily in a celebratory fashion.

Bye Jamie Spears, i’m not sad for you. pic.twitter.com/ywqR5iP3HR — Lou M. Taylor Belongs In Jail (@lootmtaylor) December 5, 2023

The ruthless trolling was plentiful and shameless, as fans stood by Britney in a show of solidarity and unwavering support.

Me with Jamie Spears amputated leg pic.twitter.com/mLDPjCXKUH — robbie (@intoxicateknee) December 5, 2023

Spears has not issued a public comment about the condition of her father’s health since news of the amputation was released. His leg was amputated last month after a battle with a serious infection.

I found Jamie Spears a good wheelchair pic.twitter.com/Io49YZwwtN — Laura 🍬👙 Britney Spears fan acc (@kneeslilbitch) December 5, 2023

Britney and Jamie have been estranged for several years, after a long and contentious battle over the conservatorship she was forced to live under. (RELATED: REPORT: Britney Spears’ Dad Suffers Leg Amputation)

It remains unclear if they will make amends.