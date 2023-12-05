‘Shut Your B*tch A*s Up’: Video Shows Female Cop Tasing Handcuffed Black Suspect

A Reform, Alabama, police officer appeared to repeatedly tase a handcuffed black suspect with a stun gun in a viral video.

Video seemed to show 24-year old Micah Washington crying after the officer allegedly tased him. The arresting officer appeared to hold a stun gun to Washington’s back and could be heard asking him, “You want it again?”

“No ma’am,” Washington appeared to reply.

“Shut the fuck up,” the officer could be heard responding, before calling him a “bitch ass.”

Washington’s girlfriend, Jalexis Rice, claimed the officer approached Rice and Washington Saturday while they and two others were changing a tire. Rice said the officer then handcuffed Washington and allegedly began tasing him with the stun gun, according to WVTM.

“She tased him in the back, and she was holding it, she was just holding it there until he started crying,” Rice told WVTM.

"When I seen it I couldn't do nothing but cry," Rice added.

Washington was charged with obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, marijuana possession, drug trafficking and possessing a firearm as an ex-felon, per WTVM. In the video, the officer could be seen removing a firearm from Washington’s pocket and sliding it across her vehicle’s hood moments before she allegedly tased him.

I’m here in Reform, Alabama across from the police department at the rally for Micah Washington who was arrested and tasered by Reform Police. The video of the vulgar arrest has been circulating on social media. Many here are appalled by the actions that took place.@abc3340 pic.twitter.com/ZMjlrD1Egk — Austin Pratt (@austinpratt_tv) December 4, 2023

The officer has been placed on administrative leave following the incident, WTVM reported.

“The department is in the process of turning over all materials related to this arrest to the Alabama state Bureau of investigation and has requested a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest,” Reform Mayor Melody Davis and police chief Richard Black said in a joint statement, according to WTVM.