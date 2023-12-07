Minor League Hockey Player Gets Punished For Shooting A Potentially Cursed Chicken Nugget Into The Crowd

Ahh … only in the world of hockey.

We have a very bizarre story coming out of Toledo, Ohio that took place Wednesday, where a minor league hockey player — Toledo Walleye’s Kirill Tyutyayev (ECHL) — was hit with a 10-minute misconduct for shooting a potentially cursed chicken nugget into the stands.

During a Wednesday morning game between the Walleye and Kalamazoo Wings that the teams were doing for school children, a chicken nugget was slung on the ice. When the puck was dropped, the play was almost immediately whistled dead, while Tyutyayev decided to launch the nugget into the crowd. (RELATED: Corey Perry Apologizes To Chicago Blackhawks After Termination, Denies Banging Teammate’s Mom: REPORT)

Due to safety reasons and all that blah, blah, blah, Tyutyayev was knocked with a 10-minute misconduct.

Justin A. Cohn, who is a hockey writer, published a video of the incident that happened during the second period:

Something gets thrown onto ice — at a morning kids game in Toledo — and Kirill Tyutyayev shoots it back into crowd. Gets a 10-minute misconduct. Gonna be interesting to see if league gives supplemental discipline. It’s pretty vanilla, but they don’t like shooting into stands. pic.twitter.com/ci1cd4kilw — Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) December 6, 2023

Only in the ECHL. Walleye F Kirill Tyutyayev was issued a 10-minute game misconduct in the second period for flipping a chicken nugget back into the crowd. One of the kids had tossed it on to the ice. Toots decided to take care of it himself.😀 — Mark Monroe (@MonroeBlade) December 6, 2023

Now something interesting that OutKick pointed out…

Things went down in the second period at the 8:43 mark, which at the time, the Walleye was holding on to a 2-0 advantage. But after the chicken nugget fling, Kalamazoo scored their first goal with 12:41 on the clock, which ended up leading to six unanswered goals to give the Wings the blowout 6-2 victory.

So, ladies and gentlemen, we might have a cursed chicken nugget on our hands.