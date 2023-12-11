REPORT: Florida Middle School Teacher Allegedly Sent $50 To 13-Year-Old Student For Nude Pictures

Police reportedly arrested a mathematics middle school teacher Friday morning at a Miami-Dade County, Florida, school for allegedly sending an underage student money for nude pictures.

Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested Mauricio Alexander Ruiz, 29, at his place of employment, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, for allegations dating back to 2021, Local 10 reported. The arrest report detailed the allegations stemmed from a “relationship” the teacher allegedly had with a then 13-year-old sixth-grade female student, per the outlet. While the two were reportedly in contact, Police said Ruiz allegedly asked the girl to send him nude pictures of herself for $50, according to Local 10.

Ruiz allegedly first made contact with the young girl in 2021, allegedly requesting to follow the minor on Instagram, reportedly chatting with her on video calls and sexting the 13-year-old, according to a police report obtained by the outlet. Ruiz allegedly paid the girl to send him explicit images of herself and allegedly offered to send her images of his genitalia as well, according to Local 10. (RELATED: California High School Teacher Accused Of Offering $140 For Sex Act With Minor)

Miami-Dade Schools Police said the young girl provided a $50 receipt from CashApp to officers, documenting a payment the middle school teacher allegedly made in exchange for the explicit photos, Local 10 reported.

The middle school math instructor allegedly asked to meet her on multiple occasions during their time talking to each other, according to the police report obtained by the outlet. Police said the unnamed underage victim told cops she “had feelings” for Ruiz, Local 10 reported.

During math class, the girl also told cops Ruiz would ask her to sit toward the back of the classroom to “tutor” her — and while doing so would allegedly place his hand on her thigh, Local 10 said.

Ruiz was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after his arrest at the middle school but is now reportedly released on bond. In a Monday statement, the Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Ruiz had been terminated, according to Local 10. (RELATED: Teacher On Leave For Reportedly Teaching Students About Sex Toys, ‘Booty Hole’ Stimulation)

Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the Miami-Dade Schools Police did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller’s requests for comment.