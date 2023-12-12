Here’s Who Should Host The 2024 Golden Globes So People Actually Watch

The 2024 Golden Globes have yet to announce an official host for the ceremony. We therefore felt it our duty to make the selection process easier for the Hollywood Foreign Press (HFP) by giving them a shortlist of possible candidates.

The biggest issue facing the modern award show is a lack of interest on the part of just about everyone, even people employed within the entertainment industry. With this in mind, our suggestions for the 2024 host were predominantly inspired by their ability to draw huge audiences, which way outrank any options vomited up by the corporate mainstream in the last few years.

Tucker Carlson

Why bother hiring anyone else to host the 2024 Golden Globes when they can have the most viewed entertainment host in the country right now, Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson? It is a truth universally acknowledged that Carlson is more popular now than at any other point in his career. Putting his face at the forefront of the show would guarantee that tens of millions of people will tune in to watch.

Sure, a handful of entertainment people might be upset or boycott the show. But who cares? No one would be watching to see them, so they wouldn’t be missed at all. (RELATED: Is Tucker Carlson Trolling Or Is He Flirting With A Run At The White House?)

Morgan Wallen

Coming up as a close second to Carlson is country music icon Morgan Wallen. Even though Time magazine and a bunch of other losers think Taylor Swift is the most popular artist in the country, facts and data suggest that she’s not. Wallen’s last 24 months have seen him break record after music industry record. He had the most successful tour of 2023, the No. 1 song, and is the literal soundtrack to this moment in American history.

With him hosting the show, not only would we get to hear his iconic “Thank You” every 15 minutes or so, but I bet the Golden Globes would suddenly become known to Gen Z … who have no idea it’s even a thing right now. Probably.

President Donald Trump

Again, if the purpose is to get people to actually watch the Golden Globes, then why not get the guy whose ability to draw massive crowds and TV ratings catapulted him all the way to the White House? I would also love to hear what the former president (and 2024 frontrunner) has to say about this year’s nominees. Like, did he prefer “1923” over “The Last Of Us?” What about his favorite actors and actresses?

The answers to these questions must be answered … and it would be great if it happened in front of a group of ultra-rich narcissists who spent 90 percent of their day seething about how awful Trump is.

Roseanne Barr

Just for the purposes of diversity, we need a woman on this list. And I can think of no better woman for the job of hosting the Golden Globes than Roseanne Barr. My gut feeling is that Barr would easily project the same blunt-force honesty we saw from legendary awards host Ricky Gervais.

Gervais eventually became too clever, too funny, and too honest with his hosting duties, so the corporate losers canned him. The show hasn’t been the same since. (RELATED: Ricky Gervais Says Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself During Golden Globes Speech, Tells Award Winners To ‘F*ck Off’)

Tim Dillon

An overweight gay man who summers in the Hamptons is probably what the HFP thinks they want from their 2024 host, so why not pick Tim Dillon?

The Golden Globes needs a comedian, and everyone on this list is funny in his or her own way. But Dillon is an actual tax-filing comedian. I’m sure he can come up with a bunch of one-liner zingers just like Gervais, though hopefully he’d be even harder on the people who think they still deserve awards after their industry shut down for an entire year.