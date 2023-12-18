Someone Is Allegedly Posing As A ‘Yellowstone’ Star And Scamming Old Ladies

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to a call in early December regarding an older woman being scammed by someone posing as “Yellowstone” star Cole Hauser.

The daughter of an 82-year-old Grovetown, Georgia, woman called deputies in early December after her mother was scammed by someone on Facebook and Google Chat pretending to be Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit cowboy drama, the Augusta Chronicle reported. The incident allegedly occurred in November, when someone pretending to be Hauser sent the woman a friend request on Facebook, according to the outlet.

The person asked her to purchase a $500 Apple gift card and to send him the card number once she had it, the Augusta Chronicle reported. The woman obeyed the demands, but the alleged scammer claimed the card was already in use and could not access the funds, the outlet said. The woman reportedly contacted Apple, who stopped the transaction, but she’s apparently still waiting for Apple to return her money.

A slew of similar scams have apparently taken place throughout Georgia, according to the Augusta Chronicle. People have reportedly posed as deputies and called residents to demand a fine is paid or else they’ll be arrested, the outlet described. Scammers also reportedly post fraudulent puppy ads, requesting users pay a deposit or other such fee before receiving the dog. (RELATED: Netflix Is Trying To Do A ‘Yellowstone’ Show. Here’s What We Know)

But Hauser is also in the middle of his own legal issues, as he’s currently being sued by “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. Hauser is accused in the suit of false advertising with his coffee company, the branding for which is similar to the one used by Sheridan’s Bosque Ranch empire. Court documents show Sheridan is seeking permanent injunctive relief, damages and profits from all defendants.