Ex-Porn Star Stormy Daniels Wants To Party With Hunter Biden At The White House

Ex-porn star Stormy Daniels would leap at the chance to party at the White House with embattled first son Hunter Biden.

Daniels, known for her alleged affair with former President Donald Trump, told the New York Post in an article published Wednesday that it would be “fun” to party at the White House with Hunter Biden. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Did Not Get Overdue Tax Returns Prepared For Months After Getting Sober, Docs Show)

“If I was invited, I wouldn’t say ‘no’ — but would anybody? I mean, I want to check out the White House,” she said. “But no, I don’t know anybody in there. I’ve had no communications. Although — oh God, here I go again, I’m going to get myself in trouble — Hunter seems like he’d be fun to party with!”

The former president has denied Daniels’ allegation they had an affair in 2006 after Trump married his current wife, former first lady Melania Trump. Daniels was previously held responsible for over $300,000 of legal fees incurred by Trump for a lawsuit brought on her behalf by disgraced attorney Michael Avenatti.

Trump is facing a criminal case in Manhattan on charges related to an alleged $130,000 hush-money payment he sent Daniels in 2016. Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is prosecuting Trump on over 30 counts of allegedly falsifying business records of the payment.

Hunter Biden spent over $680,000 on payments to various women and $188,000 on pornography from 2016-19, according to the indictment against him in California leveled by a federal grand jury Dec. 7. He is facing nine federal tax charges in California and three federal gun charges in Delaware in connection with special counsel David Weiss’ ongoing criminal investigation.

“Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” the indictment reads.

Secret Service agents discovered cocaine at the White House in July shortly after Hunter Biden left the premises. An investigation into the matter did not result in a suspect being named.

The first son previously battled a crack cocaine addiction and appears to have been sober since May 2019, when he married second wife Melissa Cohen, according to his failed guilty plea with Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors.

He wrote about his crack cocaine addiction and escapades in his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” published in April 2021. The California indictment repeatedly references Hunter Biden’s admissions in the memoir.

His abandoned laptop archive contains a trove of explicit images showing Biden with numerous lovers and girlfriends.