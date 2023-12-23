Macy’s Allows Customers To Choose Santa’s Race For Customized Christmas Celebration

Macy’s annual holiday display is allowing customers to select Santa Claus’ race based on how they envision him.

Macy’s Christmas village and holiday display, known as Santaland, has an in-store reservation portal where customers can decide whether Santa should be White, Black or Hispanic. Santa is typically depicted a white, heavy-set man with a long white beard and a red coat. (RELATED: Protesters Glue Themselves To Street In Attempt To Disrupt Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade)

“At Macy’s, we believe that Santa is all things to all people who ﬁnd joy in his goodness & kindness. If your child’s vision of Santa is Black or Spanish-speaking, please select that option when prompted while making your reservation,” reads an FAQ page on a website for Macy’s NYC location.

Santaland takes place at Macy’s famous Herald Square location in New York City and as well as Chicago, Philadelphia and San Francisco during the Christmas season. Customers typically wait in line to meet Santa Claus and take a picture with him.

The iconic department store chain is also known for displaying festive windows during the Christmas season. This year’s display shows TipToe the reindeer with her friends, Polar Bear and Penguin.

“The theme this year is ‘Give Love,’ and we follow the journey of our Tiptoe, our lovable Tiptoe the reindeer, with her friend and her favorite holiday themes, so each window represents something that they love to do together,” said Macy’s Windows National Director Manuel Urquizo, according to CBS News.

Macy’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside of regular business hours.