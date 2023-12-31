Dave Chappelle Drops Mic, Storms Off Stage After Fan Uses Phone: Report

Comedian Dave Chappelle had a mic-drop moment when he reportedly stormed off the stage Wednesday after a fan used his cellphone.

Chappelle stopped performing in the middle of his comedy routine at Hard Rock Live near Hollywood as soon as he spotted a man in the audience reportedly take out his cellphone, the Miami Herald reported.

Few things make you more misanthropic than going to a theater. I saw Dave Chappelle at the Hard Rock tonight and he (rightfully so) dropped the mic and stormed off the stage. My favorite comedian ever, my first time seeing him I was so excited and some pricks had to self-insert. — Huck Pollack (@HuckPollack) December 28, 2023

The comedian caught the man filming his show, which prompted Chappelle to alert security and leave the stage, FOX 29 reported. However, no video has surfaced showing the incident occurred at Chapelle’s second of five shows at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, according to the Miami Herald. His next performances are scheduled at the same venue, which seats 7,000 audience members.

Recording devices are prohibited at the event, which is “device and electronics free, per the artists’s requests,” according to Hard Rock Live’s website, the outlet reported. Guests are required to leave all electronics in secure Yondr neoprene pouches to be returned after the show. Banned devices include cellphones, smartwatches, cameras, tablets, laptops and FitBits. (RELATED: Shots Fired! Meghan Rapinoe Blasts Dave Chappelle For ‘Violence’ Against Transgender People)

“It’s a Celebration B!%?#&S!’ is a jubilant recognition of a golden milestone year for the comedic genius,” the show’s description said, according to the outlet. “Renowned for his unparalleled wit, razor-sharp commentary and fearless approach to tackling life’s most absurd moments, Dave Chappelle promises to ignite the stage with his larger-than-life presence.”

This is not the first time tensions rose at a Chappelle show. An audience member walked out of the comedian’s performance in October, telling the comedian to “shut up” after criticizing the United States for backing Israel’s “war crimes” against Palestine.