44-Year-Old Homeless Man Showed 9-Year-Old Girl Porn At Miami Christmas Party, Then Molested Her, Police Say: REPORT

A homeless man in Miami allegedly showed pornography to and molested a 9-year-old girl at a Christmas Eve party, police said, according to WPLG Local 10.

Police arrested the suspect, 44-year-old Santiago Rodolfo, on Tuesday, the local outlet reported. Authorities have since identified him as a “family friend,” according to the arrest report, according to the outlet.

ARREST: Miami police arrested a man on multiple felony charges Tuesday after accusing him of showing pornography to a 9-year-old girl at a Christmas Eve party and forcing her to touch his genitals. https://t.co/jgwGlcWc1n — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) January 3, 2024

The 9-year-old girl told a relative Rodolfo allegedly showed her a video of “a naked man and a woman doing something” and that she “did not know the name of what they were doing on the video,” the arrest report said, according to the outlet.

She informed her father the suspect then allegedly “grabbed her hand and placed it on his private parts,” according to police, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Suspected Child Rapist Arrested After Failed Suicide-By-Hanging Attempt)

The girl later told authorities during their investigation that Rodolfo allegedly “showed her pornographic videos, attempted to touch her vagina, and forced her to touch his penis over the clothes,” the arrest report said, according to the outlet.

Rodolfo is facing several felony charges, including lewd and lascivious molestation on someone less than 12, attempted lewd and lascivious molestation on a child on someone less than 12, lewd and lascivious conduct on someone less than 16 and revealing obscene material to a minor, according to WPLG.

The suspect is currently being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, the outlet reported.