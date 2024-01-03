Fox Names New Weekend Show Host

Fox News named radio host Jimmy Failla as its new weekend show host Wednesday.

Failla announced his new gig in a Wednesday tweet, excitedly telling the public of his new show, “Fox News Saturday Night w/Jimmy Failla.” The new program is set to premiere Saturday, Jan. 13, and will air weekly from 10-11 p.m., according to a Fox News press release.

“THRILLED to announce this former cabbie has been named The HOST of “Fox News Saturday Night w/ Jimmy Failla.” HUGE thanks to Fox leadership for believing in a small town gal like me. Group hug w/ everyone who forgives my Tweets from the bar later. We are going OUT TONIGHT girl!” he said.

THRILLED to announce this former cabbie has been named The HOST of “Fox News Saturday Night w/ Jimmy Failla.” HUGE thanks to Fox leadership for believing in a small town gal like me. Group hug w/ everyone who forgives my Tweets from the bar later. We are going OUT TONIGHT girl! — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) January 3, 2024

The show intends to “keep America laughing with a break from the hard news stories of the week” alongside other Fox News personalities and guests, according to the release. The program is set to “deliver comedic commentary on cultural, political and lifestyle topics.”

Failla currently hosts the radio show, “Fox Across America,” which he will continue to host on weekdays from 12-3 pm, according to the press release. (RELATED: Fox News Announces Lawrence Jones Will Be New ‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host)

“FOX News Saturday Night is a show for everyone who realizes that our country doesn’t need more Republicans or more Democrats, it needs more comedy,” Failla said in a statement included in the release.

Meade Cooper, the Executive Vice President of Primetime Programming, first announced Failla’s new show. She called the new weekend host “a classic American success story” as he went from a cab driver to a cable news host.

Failla joined the network in 2016 and has hosted his radio show since March 2020, according to the release.

Fox News has made several changes to its lineups and show hosts since parting ways with Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson in April. The network replaced Carlson with anchor Jesse Watters and moved Laura Ingraham’s program from 10 p.m. to 7 p.m.