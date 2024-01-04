‘Mary Poppins’ Actress Glynis Johns Dead At 100

English actress Glynis Johns, known for her role as Winifred Banks in the 1964 film “Mary Poppins,” died Thursday at the age of 100.

In a career that stretched across eight decades, she appeared in over 60 films as well as dozens of stage plays, according to ABC News.

The actress died of natural causes, her publicist stated, according to the outlet.

Farewell to actress, performer, and musician Glynis Johns. With a magical career that spanned 8 decades from stage to screen, her dauntless contributions to the arts will always make us say, “Well done, Sister Suffragette.” Variety remembers her here: https://t.co/IdSqYYln37 pic.twitter.com/2J7LjcvFSr — TCM (@tcm) January 4, 2024



In Disney's "Mary Poppins," which won five Academy Awards and was nominated for Best Picture, Johns' Edwardian feminist character performs the film's opening number, "Sister Suffragette."



GLYNIS JOHNS

1923 – 2024 Mrs Banks, Sister Suffragette, and Mary Poppins will always hold a special place in my heart 💔 pic.twitter.com/0n96FMkSx2 — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) January 4, 2024

Other prominent screen credits include "While You Were Sleeping" (1995), "The Chapman Report" (1962), which earned her a Golden Globe nomination, and "The Sundowners" (1960), for which Johns was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. Her first screen credit — before which she had been active as a stage actress — came at the age of 15 in the 1938 British drama "South Riding," and her last at 76 in the 1999 comedy "Superstar."

Johns won a both Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award for her stage acting and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award.

She also appeared on numerous TV shows and can be spotted on episodes of “Cheers,” “Murder She Wrote” and “The Love Boat.”