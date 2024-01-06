Ghislaine Maxwell Dodged Deposition In Epstein Case To Attend Chelsea Clinton’s Wedding, Epstein Docs Show

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell apparently dodged a deposition to attend Chelsea Clinton’s July 31, 2010 wedding, according to newly unsealed court documents related to deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell was subpoenaed for a civil lawsuit against Epstein by accuser Virginia Giuffre. Maxwell’s attorney coordinated a time for the deposition before she abruptly cancelled last minute to supposedly see her dying mother, a motion filed by Giuffre’s attorneys in 2016 states. (RELATED: Model Who Jumped To Her Death Flew ‘Lolita Express’ To Epstein’s Island, Docs Reveal)

However, images taken days later at Clinton’s wedding appeared to show Maxwell avoiding her deposition, Giuffre’s attorneys said in the motion. The document was first reported by the New York Post.

READ THE MOTION:

“In 2009, before suit was ever filed in this case, Maxwell was served with a subpoena for a deposition in a civil case against Jeffrey Epstein. After extensive discussion and coordinating a convenient time and place, as well as ultimately agreeing to a confidentiality agreement prepared by Maxwell’s attorney, at the eleventh hour Maxwell’s attorney informed plaintiff’s counsel that Maxwell’s mother was very ill and that consequently Maxwell was leaving the country with no plans to return,” the motion reads.

“The deposition was cancelled. Yet a short time later, Maxwell was photographed at Chelsea Clinton’s wedding in Rhinebeck, New York, confirming the suspicion that she was indeed still in the country and willing to say anything to avoid her deposition,” the motion adds.

Maxwell later denied the accusation leveled by Giuffre’s attorneys, Insider reported based on documents previously unsealed as part of litigation between the two parties. (RELATED: Michael Jackson Named In Freshly Unsealed Jeffrey Epstein Court Documents)

The 2016 motion came out Friday as part of the ongoing release of court documents tied to a defamation lawsuit filed by Giuffre against Maxwell.

Troves of documents from the litigation began to be unsealed Wednesday and further sets of documents were released Thursday and Friday by the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York. Additional documents are expected to be released in the coming days.

Chelsea Clinton’s father, former President Bill Clinton, was among the high profile figures named in the first two batches of court documents related to Epstein and Maxwell’s sex crimes. Chelsea is the only child of Bill and his wife, former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton has not been accused of any criminal activity in the documents, but an Epstein victim did recall what Epstein told her about Clinton’s preferences, according to a newly unsealed partial transcript of her deposition.

“He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” the victim stated.

Epstein was photographed at the White House during Clinton’s presidency and the former president’s name appears repeatedly in Epstein’s flight logs. Clinton does not appear to have taken a trip to Epstein’s infamous Little St. James island, the center of his sex trafficking operation, according to the New York Post.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence for aiding Epstein in his serial sexual abuse of underage girls. Her attorney said Wednesday she has “nothing to say” about Epstein or the documents, according to NewsNation.

Epstein died in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.