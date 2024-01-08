Empty Suits Apparently Worry Elon Musk Has Too Much Fun Doing Drugs

A bunch of empty suits had a wobble Saturday about billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s recreational drug use.

Unnamed executives and board members at Musk’s various companies have apparently voiced concerns over how his recreational drug use influences his behavior, according to The Wall Street Journal. Musk stands accused of using LSD, cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, cannabis and ketamine at private parties around the world.

The “revelation” might mean Musk is in violation of federal policies that would jeopardize his government contracts with SpaceX. (RELATED: Elon Musk Vibing To Rufus Du Sol Is Required Viewing)

But I’d personally bet the execs, board members, and probably their offspring have done the same, but that’s not what we’re talking about here. We’re talking about Musk Man Bad, and drugs are the latest tool being used to try and destroy his reputation, which raises the question: have any of the people complaining about his behavior (or anyone at the WSJ) done anything comparable to Musk with their careers?

No. So, what does that say about how useless their abilities are?

⁦@elonmusk⁩ Offers Wikipedia $1,000,000,000 To Make An Absolutely Hilarious Name Change | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ https://t.co/N2fKVtkX2q — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) October 23, 2023

I’m not saying I’m endorsing any of these substances, but if the claims made by these executives and board members are true, it actually makes them look pretty useless by comparison. A dude who does ketamine at Art Basel, apparently, is more successful than them. He’s literally the reason they have any relevance. How embarrassing for them!

Thankfully, no one in real America seems to care about Musk’s recreational activities. He’s not standing for election, or asking us for anything, so why would we? The WSJ’s framing of this story makes them look like the anti-Musk propaganda arm of the globalist elites. (RELATED: ‘Rape Office’: Elon Musk Hammers NBC’s Many Scandals)

Also, why does anyone even care about this? Elon Musk isn’t even a billionaire in real life. He’s a billionaire on paper, just like most U.S. and European elites, but he doesn’t actually have access to a billion dollars. If he were to liquidate his assets currently valued at a billion dollars, such as shares and things like that, all of the value would disappear within days, maybe hours.

So how about we stop worrying about hypothetical billionaires’ private lives (unless they were spent around child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his cronies or building apocalypse bunkers), and start worrying about the actual crises facing our nation. Some examples include: the economy, the housing market, medicine, food supplies, infrastructure, and the general threat of total and utter collapse.