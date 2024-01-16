Unelected Sociopaths Might Be Taken Down By Most Unlikely Demographic

The unelected sociopaths who run the World Economic Forum (WEF) revealed their priorities for so-called “digital leaders” Tuesday and it could totally backfire in their faces.

WEF, who restrict public comment on their social media posts (hypocrites), are trying to enforce a whole host of new rules for being an online person in 2024. But these rules, developed at or for the Davos summit, read like they were written by a Boomer who has only heard of the internet, and never actually used it … and want to pass it over for a fully “artificially intelligent” (AI) landscape.

"In 2024, businesses are focused on cutting costs and streamlining operations," WEF member Kimmy Bettinger wrote on the forum's official site, as if businesses haven't been focused on these things already. "They're shifting from testing the waters with artificial intelligence (A.I.) to widespread implementation to help them achieve these goals, potentially bringing big changes in how companies are structured and how they interact with customers."

For those who don't know, A.I. is your robot replacement. So while WEF likes to say A.I. is great for bringing business into the new world, they leave out the part where actual humans aren't welcome in their long-term agenda other than to "determine [A.I.'s] ultimate value," which sounds like something a cheap movie villain would say.

"To innovate and deliver at speed in this new age, leaders should invest in enabling humans with systems that enhance information transparency, traceability and verification," WEF continued, seemingly describing a world where they control everything that goes online via whatever monstrous A.I. system they develop. "By doing so, we can fully harness the potential of disruptive technology to drive progress."

But what happens when the tech nerds say “no”? I don’t know if any of you have spent significant time with most non-Ivy league coders and engineers, but they’re not exactly pro-world domination on behalf of WEF. While I’m sure WEF has a significant digital reach in the physical world, all it takes is for a small number of actual disruptors to take them down.

And what happens if the grid fails, a solar storm hits, war breaks out, or something else disrupts our satellites and infrastructure? WEF might think they’re smart by leaning into a war on the digital front, but their adversaries are some of the smartest, most aggressive people online, the physical world, and our place in the cosmos. Even I don’t think Klaus Schwab and his minions win that fight.